Isle of Wight residents can now visit the tip every week

For those who need to regularly dispose of garden or household waste, slots every seven days at the tip will be welcome news

From today (Monday 29th March) residents can book a trip to Lynnbottom and Afton tips every seven days.

Since the first Covid-19 lockdown, residents have only been able to visit the tip every two weeks, and were required to book a slot in advance.

You still have to book – a process we have found very easy and much preferable to the previous free-for-all – but from now on, two people can get out of the car to dispose of landfill or recycling items.

The council say,

“No booking, no entry.”

To book your slot at the tip, visit the council’s Website.

Image: Mike Lawrence under CC BY 2.0

