Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 2nd May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

02 May — 05 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: outside 145,SANDOWN ROAD, SHANKLIN PO37 6H Y

Works description: SHANKLIN 490661 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWCKPJ01

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 May — 12 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 22e

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115269052-00284

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 May — 09 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 198 CARISBROOKE ROAD ISL E OF WIGHT PO30 1DL

Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – To build a new joint box and lay approx 6m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space. cw,fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV07

Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

02 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: VENTNOR : Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor. Jnc of Trinity road. : Bonchurch Village Road-Ventnor

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018553

Brading Down Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

02 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway as you go the bend : Brading Down Road-Brading

Works description: bollard replacement

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018555

Weston Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

03 May — 18 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : whole length from the junction of Hurst Hill 376m north to Broadway rounabout ML 640526 : Weston Road-Totlan

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML640526 TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018508

Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

02 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 15 LANDGUARD MANOR ROAD , SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – CHANGE FAULTY 150mm DICTRICT METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09151441

Milne Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 May — 17 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from junction of Shide Road 170m south ML 241305 : Milne Way-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 241305 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018509

Orchard Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

03 May — 09 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From the junction of HOOKE HILL to opposite 5 on ORCHARD CLOSE

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN VERGE/FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB07

Park Close, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 May — 09 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Park Close Newport

Works description: Skip Licence -02/05-08/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003927

Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: RYDE : ML 330249 : Park Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018684

Star Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: RYDE : ML 330248 : Star Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018682

Summers Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight

02 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : AT THE JUNCTION WITH WINDMILL LANE (ML 640522) : TOTLAND

Works description: Installation of new SID sign as part of LTP works. TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018594

Weston Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 May — 10 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS ELM COTTAGE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEASIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115241610-01868

Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

03 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 1

Works description: DISCONNECTION OF 3PHASE SUPPLY CABLE BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001795

Worsley Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

03 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GODSHILL : Whole length from the junction of Newport Road 165m east ML540199 : Worsley Road-Godshill

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML540199 GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018507

