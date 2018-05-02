Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 2nd May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
02 May — 05 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: outside 145,SANDOWN ROAD, SHANKLIN PO37 6H Y
Works description: SHANKLIN 490661 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWCKPJ01
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 May — 12 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 22e
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115269052-00284
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 May — 09 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 198 CARISBROOKE ROAD ISL E OF WIGHT PO30 1DL
Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – To build a new joint box and lay approx 6m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space. cw,fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV07
Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
02 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: VENTNOR : Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor. Jnc of Trinity road. : Bonchurch Village Road-Ventnor
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018553
Brading Down Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
02 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway as you go the bend : Brading Down Road-Brading
Works description: bollard replacement
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018555
Weston Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
03 May — 18 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : whole length from the junction of Hurst Hill 376m north to Broadway rounabout ML 640526 : Weston Road-Totlan
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML640526 TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018508
Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
02 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 15 LANDGUARD MANOR ROAD , SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – CHANGE FAULTY 150mm DICTRICT METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09151441
Milne Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from junction of Shide Road 170m south ML 241305 : Milne Way-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 241305 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018509
Orchard Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
03 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From the junction of HOOKE HILL to opposite 5 on ORCHARD CLOSE
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN VERGE/FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB07
Park Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Park Close Newport
Works description: Skip Licence -02/05-08/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003927
Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: RYDE : ML 330249 : Park Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018684
Star Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: RYDE : ML 330248 : Star Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018682
Summers Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight
02 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : AT THE JUNCTION WITH WINDMILL LANE (ML 640522) : TOTLAND
Works description: Installation of new SID sign as part of LTP works. TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018594
Weston Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS ELM COTTAGE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEASIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115241610-01868
Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
03 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1
Works description: DISCONNECTION OF 3PHASE SUPPLY CABLE BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001795
Worsley Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
03 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GODSHILL : Whole length from the junction of Newport Road 165m east ML540199 : Worsley Road-Godshill
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML540199 GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018507
