Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 18th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight
19 June — 22 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : O/s Kyngs Well PH : High Street-Brading
Works description: bollard repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018840
Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
19 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : ML 440234 : Carter Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018209
John Nash Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 June — 23 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES : RHS drain as you enter the junction from York Avenue : John Nash Avenue-East Cowes – 17562
Works description: drainage repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018904
Kendal Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
18 June — 23 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND : Kendal Road, Totland o/s 2 (Setina) as per supplied plan Ml640379 : Kendal Road-Totland – 18161
Works description: DRAINAGE WORKS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018905
Mill Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 June — 22 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Within the pedestrian crossing at the mill street jct : Mill Street-Newport
Works description: MODULAR BLOCK C/WAY REPAIR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018906
Ratcliffe Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 June — 23 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 1 RATCLIFFE AVENUE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT,
Works description: Road closure of Ratcliff Avenue from Adelaide Place to West Street while the new water main is laid across the junction of Ratcliff Avenue & West Street because the bus can not make the turn from Ratcliff Avenue into West Street while the work is carried out at the junction
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09193500
Star Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
19 June — 22 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : J/w George street ML330248 : Star Street-Ryde
Works description: POTHOLE REPAIRS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018907
Weeks Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
19 June — 04 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS 40
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115240367-01834
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 June — 30 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: APPROX 10M WEST OF ROAD AND START OF FOOTPATH
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002019
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
19 June — 03 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Bar 64
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 19/06-02/07
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004063
B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
18 June — 21 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : Clarence road, Ventnor. Approx 80m before the sharp right hand bend, going towards, Ventnor. : Clarence Road
Works description: bollard replacement works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018948
B3330 Calthorpe Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
19 June — 22 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : At the jnc with Bullen Road (ML320087) : Calthorpe Road-Ryde
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018893
B3330 Pondwell Hill, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
18 June — 21 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: PONDWELL HILL NR WISHING WELL PUB NETTLESTONE ISLE OF WIGHT PO33 1PX
Works description: Access required to underground structures to run new cables for new customer service. de-silting required.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBTD45RM01
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 June — 22 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Between the jct,s of West street & east view. ML230090 : Trafalgar Road-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018892
Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 June — 21 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : Between Solent View and Ravens Oaks ML320229/320230 : Carters Road-Ryde
Works description: #125 Minor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML320229/320230 RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018960
James Avenue, Lake, Isle of Wight
18 June — 21 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LAKE : os no 3 : James Avenue-Lake
Works description: C/WAY PATCHING REPAIRS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018947
West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight
19 June — 22 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : From New Farm 128 m Southeast ML330369 : West Lane-Brading
Works description: #104 Minor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML330369 BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018968
Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
18 June — 25 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Atherley Road o/s 39
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 18/06-24/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004061
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
19 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Kids & Co 22 High Street Ryde
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 19/06-25/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004042
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
18 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE 17 TO THE PROPERTY WALL OF 19 BANNOCK ROAD WHITWELL VENTNOR PO38 2RD
Works description: NITON 419462 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEWAJJJU0A01
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
18 June — 21 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Seaview
Works description: Section 50 application – Forelands Field – 18/06-20/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004058
Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 June — 21 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : Outside Great Upton ML340357 : Gatehouse Road-Ryde
Works description: #125 Minor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML340357 RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018956
Glendale Close, Wootton, Isle of Wight
18 June — 02 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 Glendale Close, Wooton Bridge, PO33 4RF
Works description: Skip Licence- 18/06-01/07
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004056
Middle Barn Lane, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
18 June — 23 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WROXALL : Middle Barn lane, Wroxall. From the barn at the top, to approx 100m down. : Middle Barn Lane-Wroxall
Works description: track repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018825
Oak Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 June — 21 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH GREENFIELDS ROAD
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BORADBAND
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-4-2
Oaks Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length from the junction of Old Road 210m east ML140304 : Oaks Close-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140304 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018866
Rectory Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight
19 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 17 RECTORY DRIVE RYDE PO33 4QE
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 529168 – Reactive Repair- Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover n in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAEVUL01
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
18 June — 21 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 100 on REGENT STREET
Works description: SHANKLIN 508888 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8TTGA01
Royal Walk, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 15
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115322569-01436
St Michaels Close, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
19 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.8
Works description: Skip licence- St Michaels Close, Shalfleet – 19/06-25/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004064
West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 72 on WEST HILL ROAD
Works description: RYDE – 374667 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTH8TG02
Monday, 18th June, 2018 6:52am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kZP
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓