Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 18th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight

19 June — 22 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : O/s Kyngs Well PH : High Street-Brading

Works description: bollard repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018840

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

19 June — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : ML 440234 : Carter Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018209

John Nash Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 June — 23 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES : RHS drain as you enter the junction from York Avenue : John Nash Avenue-East Cowes – 17562

Works description: drainage repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018904

Kendal Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

18 June — 23 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND : Kendal Road, Totland o/s 2 (Setina) as per supplied plan Ml640379 : Kendal Road-Totland – 18161

Works description: DRAINAGE WORKS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018905

Mill Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 June — 22 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Within the pedestrian crossing at the mill street jct : Mill Street-Newport

Works description: MODULAR BLOCK C/WAY REPAIR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018906

Ratcliffe Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 June — 23 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 1 RATCLIFFE AVENUE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT,

Works description: Road closure of Ratcliff Avenue from Adelaide Place to West Street while the new water main is laid across the junction of Ratcliff Avenue & West Street because the bus can not make the turn from Ratcliff Avenue into West Street while the work is carried out at the junction

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09193500

Star Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

19 June — 22 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : J/w George street ML330248 : Star Street-Ryde

Works description: POTHOLE REPAIRS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018907

Weeks Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

19 June — 04 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OS 40

Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115240367-01834

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 June — 30 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: APPROX 10M WEST OF ROAD AND START OF FOOTPATH

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002019

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

19 June — 03 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Bar 64

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 19/06-02/07

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004063

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

18 June — 21 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : Clarence road, Ventnor. Approx 80m before the sharp right hand bend, going towards, Ventnor. : Clarence Road

Works description: bollard replacement works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018948

B3330 Calthorpe Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

19 June — 22 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : At the jnc with Bullen Road (ML320087) : Calthorpe Road-Ryde

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018893

B3330 Pondwell Hill, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

18 June — 21 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: PONDWELL HILL NR WISHING WELL PUB NETTLESTONE ISLE OF WIGHT PO33 1PX

Works description: Access required to underground structures to run new cables for new customer service. de-silting required.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBTD45RM01

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 June — 22 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Between the jct,s of West street & east view. ML230090 : Trafalgar Road-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018892

Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 June — 21 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Between Solent View and Ravens Oaks ML320229/320230 : Carters Road-Ryde

Works description: #125 Minor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML320229/320230 RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018960

James Avenue, Lake, Isle of Wight

18 June — 21 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: LAKE : os no 3 : James Avenue-Lake

Works description: C/WAY PATCHING REPAIRS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018947

West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight

19 June — 22 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : From New Farm 128 m Southeast ML330369 : West Lane-Brading

Works description: #104 Minor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML330369 BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018968

Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

18 June — 25 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Atherley Road o/s 39

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 18/06-24/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004061

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

19 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Kids & Co 22 High Street Ryde

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 19/06-25/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004042

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

18 June — 20 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE 17 TO THE PROPERTY WALL OF 19 BANNOCK ROAD WHITWELL VENTNOR PO38 2RD

Works description: NITON 419462 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEWAJJJU0A01

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

18 June — 21 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Seaview

Works description: Section 50 application – Forelands Field – 18/06-20/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004058

Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 June — 21 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : Outside Great Upton ML340357 : Gatehouse Road-Ryde

Works description: #125 Minor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML340357 RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018956

Glendale Close, Wootton, Isle of Wight

18 June — 02 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 Glendale Close, Wooton Bridge, PO33 4RF

Works description: Skip Licence- 18/06-01/07

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004056

Middle Barn Lane, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

18 June — 23 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WROXALL : Middle Barn lane, Wroxall. From the barn at the top, to approx 100m down. : Middle Barn Lane-Wroxall

Works description: track repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018825

Oak Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 June — 21 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH GREENFIELDS ROAD

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BORADBAND

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-4-2

Oaks Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length from the junction of Old Road 210m east ML140304 : Oaks Close-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140304 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018866

Rectory Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight

19 June — 22 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 17 RECTORY DRIVE RYDE PO33 4QE

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 529168 – Reactive Repair- Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover n in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAEVUL01

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

18 June — 21 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 100 on REGENT STREET

Works description: SHANKLIN 508888 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8TTGA01

Royal Walk, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 15

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115322569-01436

St Michaels Close, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

19 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.8

Works description: Skip licence- St Michaels Close, Shalfleet – 19/06-25/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004064

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 June — 20 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 72 on WEST HILL ROAD

Works description: RYDE – 374667 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTH8TG02