Take part in massive day of celebration for 70th birthday of NHS

Join others travelling from the Isle of Wight to take part in the massive day of celebration and demonstration for the NHS 70th birthday in London on Saturday 30th June.

Save the NHS march

The Peoples’ Assembly Against Austerity are organising a massive day of celebration and demonstration for the NHS 70th birthday in London on Saturday 30th June.

The theme is NHS at 70: Free, for all, forever.

Isle of Wight Save Our NHS are organising a coach which will leave Coppin Bridge, Newport at 7.15am on the day to catch the 8am ferry at Fishbourne where people can also join the coach (around 7.30) if that’s more convenient.

Return from London will be at approximately 4pm to connect with the 7pm ferry and should be back in Newport by 8pm.

Book now
The coach is free, but Unison will ask for voluntary donations on the day towards the cost of hire.

Anyone wishing to take part can reserve their place(s) by emailing c_lightbody@hotmail.com or telephoning 01983 299 432 / 07790 504 598.

Article shared by Christine on behalf of Isle of Wight Save our NHS. Ed

Image: rohinfrancis under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 18th June, 2018 7:22am

By

William
It’s not where the extra £20b for our NHS is coming from, it’s where the money will be going that’s the issue. Having driven our NHS into the ground to the point where it simply can no longer cope, services will have to be bought in from the private sector. Expect numerous contracts with golden handcuffs to be issued, so any incoming Government will be unable to… Read more »
18, June 2018 8:39 am
