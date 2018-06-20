Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 20th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

20 June — 23 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE 355 NEWPORT ROAD ON NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: COWES – 20 – 467238 – Deload/Reload of Street Cabinet – To build a new joint box FW/VERGEand lay approx 7m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB04

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

21 June — 26 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OS 70

Works description: Emergency Gas Escape in progress.

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022W115386097-00812

A3055 Lake Hill, Lake, Isle of Wight

20 June — 23 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 36 LAKE HILL SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W OUT OF HOURS 18:30-00.00

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09241755

A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

21 June — 26 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 40

Works description: Replace damaged valve box

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022PA060618VB/2-01195

Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

21 June — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : Plyth Shute 200m west ML640318 : Atherfield Road-Shorwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018927

Grafton Lane, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 June — 05 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SO Lower Flat 9 Fitzroy Street

Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115231621-00686

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 June — 05 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OS 1

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE.

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115279337-01085

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

21 June — 30 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OS 17B

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: XW042W115377249-01283

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

20 June — 23 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 UFFA FOX PLACE, COWES ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW STOPTAP X 2

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09242697

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

20 June — 23 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS BAPTIST CHURCH

Works description: Replace damaged valve box

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022PA060618VB/1-00425

A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

21 June — 26 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 ARTHURS HILL SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09242642

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

20 June — 23 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : On the Brightstone bound side of the carriageway just past Brightstone Holiday Camp entrance ML630078 : M

Works description: Pothole repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018891

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

20 June — 23 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION WITH NEWPORT ROAD ON NODES ROAD

Works description: COWES – 20 – 467238 – Traffic Management – to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB04

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB05

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

20 June — 23 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE 205 UPTON ROAD RYDE ISLE O F WIGHT PO33 3LA

Works description: RYDE 496038 -Reactive Repair – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGGT01

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

20 June — 23 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5A Mill Hill Road, Cowes. 20/06 to 22/06

Works description: Section 50 application

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004041

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

20 June — 23 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 46

Works description: GSMR/HSE cut off

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022W115386250-00811

Attrills Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight

20 June — 23 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ST HELENS : Turn left out of Attrills Cottage and potholes are on the right, btwn the cottage and a farm gate on the ri

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018874

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

20 June — 04 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Inbetween House no 215 and House no 219 22m ML140320A : Park Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140320A COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018862

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

21 June — 05 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : From the junction of Debourne Close to the side of house no 191 ML140320 : Park Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140320 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018863

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 June — 23 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 56 CROCKER ON PAVEMENT ST NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG IN F/W RAISE TO LEVEL SYPHON LID

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09241720

Daish Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 June — 04 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 11

Works description: EXCAVATE SMALL TRENCH FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002086

Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 June — 29 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: LOWER FLAT, 9

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115231621-00628

Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

20 June — 23 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 44 LOWER CHURCH RD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09243413

Mayfield Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 June — 05 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH BELLECROFT DRIVE TO THE JCN WITH STAPLERS ROAD

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-9

Moor View, Godshill, Isle of Wight

21 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: from opp 16 to junction with SCHOOL CRESCENT on MOOR VIEW

Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – Overlay – Lay approx m of Duct 54/56 in to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA04

Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

21 June — 23 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Corner of Morton Old Road and Hadrians Way

Works description: Remove old concrete Fire Hydrant Marker post installed in footway and repair footway.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09244559

Northbourne Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

21 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 NORTHBOURNE AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIG

Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09245586

School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight

21 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: opp junction with TERNAL MEAD on SCHOOL CRESCENT

Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – Overlay – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA05

The Causeway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

21 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS CAUSEWAY COTTAGE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115633008-01699

