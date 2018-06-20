Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 20th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
20 June — 23 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE 355 NEWPORT ROAD ON NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: COWES – 20 – 467238 – Deload/Reload of Street Cabinet – To build a new joint box FW/VERGEand lay approx 7m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB04
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
21 June — 26 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OS 70
Works description: Emergency Gas Escape in progress.
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022W115386097-00812
A3055 Lake Hill, Lake, Isle of Wight
20 June — 23 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 36 LAKE HILL SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W OUT OF HOURS 18:30-00.00
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09241755
A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
21 June — 26 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 40
Works description: Replace damaged valve box
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022PA060618VB/2-01195
Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
21 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : Plyth Shute 200m west ML640318 : Atherfield Road-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018927
Grafton Lane, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 June — 05 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SO Lower Flat 9 Fitzroy Street
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115231621-00686
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 June — 05 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS 1
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE.
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115279337-01085
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
21 June — 30 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OS 17B
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115377249-01283
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
20 June — 23 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 UFFA FOX PLACE, COWES ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW STOPTAP X 2
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09242697
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
20 June — 23 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS BAPTIST CHURCH
Works description: Replace damaged valve box
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022PA060618VB/1-00425
A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
21 June — 26 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 ARTHURS HILL SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09242642
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
20 June — 23 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : On the Brightstone bound side of the carriageway just past Brightstone Holiday Camp entrance ML630078 : M
Works description: Pothole repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018891
B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
20 June — 23 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION WITH NEWPORT ROAD ON NODES ROAD
Works description: COWES – 20 – 467238 – Traffic Management – to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB04
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB05
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
20 June — 23 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE 205 UPTON ROAD RYDE ISLE O F WIGHT PO33 3LA
Works description: RYDE 496038 -Reactive Repair – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGGT01
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
20 June — 23 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5A Mill Hill Road, Cowes. 20/06 to 22/06
Works description: Section 50 application
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004041
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
20 June — 23 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 46
Works description: GSMR/HSE cut off
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022W115386250-00811
Attrills Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight
20 June — 23 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ST HELENS : Turn left out of Attrills Cottage and potholes are on the right, btwn the cottage and a farm gate on the ri
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018874
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
20 June — 04 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Inbetween House no 215 and House no 219 22m ML140320A : Park Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140320A COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018862
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
21 June — 05 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : From the junction of Debourne Close to the side of house no 191 ML140320 : Park Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140320 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018863
Crocker Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 June — 23 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 56 CROCKER ON PAVEMENT ST NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG IN F/W RAISE TO LEVEL SYPHON LID
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09241720
Daish Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 June — 04 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 11
Works description: EXCAVATE SMALL TRENCH FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002086
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: LOWER FLAT, 9
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115231621-00628
Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
20 June — 23 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 44 LOWER CHURCH RD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09243413
Mayfield Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 June — 05 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH BELLECROFT DRIVE TO THE JCN WITH STAPLERS ROAD
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-9
Moor View, Godshill, Isle of Wight
21 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: from opp 16 to junction with SCHOOL CRESCENT on MOOR VIEW
Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – Overlay – Lay approx m of Duct 54/56 in to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA04
Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
21 June — 23 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Corner of Morton Old Road and Hadrians Way
Works description: Remove old concrete Fire Hydrant Marker post installed in footway and repair footway.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09244559
Northbourne Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
21 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 NORTHBOURNE AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIG
Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09245586
School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight
21 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: opp junction with TERNAL MEAD on SCHOOL CRESCENT
Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – Overlay – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA05
The Causeway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
21 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS CAUSEWAY COTTAGE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115633008-01699
Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0
Wednesday, 20th June, 2018 6:55am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2l12
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓