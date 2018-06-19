Southampton CAZ: Port operator puts forward their alternative

ABP, who run the ports in Southampton, today (Tuesday) launched its new Air Quality Strategy which sets out a package of proposals to accelerate improvements in air quality around the city’s port.

They’re pitching it as an alternative to the Southampton Clear Air Zone (CAZ).

The complete ABP document is embeded below, so you can have a look through but here are a few points that looked worth highlighting, in particular those featuring cruise ships that OnTheWight readers have commented on – Ed

Want to be the first UK port to provide shore power (by 2020). 20% of cruise ships would be able to use this, instead of using their engines in port.

Cruise industry to power ships by 100% liquefied natural gas (LNG) – virtually no emissions – already have these using the port

Replacing their own fleet of vehicles at the port with electric ones. By end of 2018 they’ll be running 45% on electric.

Plan to introduce a green tariff that rewards cleaner vessels using the port.

LNG powered car ships calling in the port weekly

Solar panels on car ships to generate clean, renewable energy while in port.

Trials of hybrid tug vessels by 2023

The Strategy aims to accelerate progress to deliver clean air in the city working with Southampton City Council and the Government.

The proposals set out plans to continue the trend of reducing emissions in the city without the need for a city-wide charging regime.

Aim for HGV charge to be removed

ABP Southampton Director Alastair Welch said:

“We hope that in implementing our proposed package of measures the need for the council to introduce blanket charging for HGVs across the city will be removed. “It’s not only important that the port, our customers and the city council continue to focus on improving air quality, it’s important that we work together to accelerate those improvements and build on the significant progress that has already been made. “Our Strategy is designed to make sure we play our full part and deliver a sustainable future for the port which, as the UK’s number one export and cruise port, makes such a vital contribution to the local and national economy.”

Working to deliver cleaner air

The port is working with cruise line partners, shipping lines, port users and tenants and energy suppliers to deliver cleaner air for the city of Southampton.

