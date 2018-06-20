Islanders for Europe to join People’s March

Islanders for Europe are off to the People’s March in London this weekend to join the biggest demonstration yet against the government’s handling of the Brexit negotiations.

Tens of thousands are travelling from across the UK and Gibraltar to demand that the people, not just Conservative ministers, have their say on the final deal before we leave the European Union in 2019.

The march will proceed across central London, terminating in Westminster where they will hear from speakers including the MPs Vince Cable, Anna Soubry, David Lammy and Caroline Lucas.

Lowthion: “Brexit process is a complete mess”

Vix Lowthion, spokesperson for the IW Green Party, said

“The Brexit process is a complete mess and negotiations are going really badly. This government cannot be trusted to deliver a deal which will be good for jobs, the environment and the British people. “Brexit is far more complex than we were told by the Westminster elite – and the people must be able to reject any deal which is bad for Britain.”

Where and when

Islanders for Europe will be meeting at Wellington Arch, near Hyde Park Corner in London from 11am on Saturday 23rd June.

They will be travelling up on trains from Southampton (9.30am) and Portsmouth Harbour (8.29am).

Contact I4E by email for more information: enquiries@islanders4europe.org.uk

News shared by Vix on behalf of Islanders for Europe. Ed