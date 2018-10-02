Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 2nd October 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Burnt House Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 October — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between pan lane and st George’s way : Burnt House Lane-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019755

Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 October — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : Bourne hall to highcliff : Luccombe Road-Shanklin

Works description: pothole repairs SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019756

A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

02 October — 05 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : ML240314 : John Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019802

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

02 October — 05 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 31 WEST ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: – CONNECT NEW WATER MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09435569

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 October — 04 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OUTSIDE 141 ON PARK ROAD

Works description: COWES – 572018 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW6CATV01

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

02 October — 27 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : From Latimer Road 180m East (ML 320131) : Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Channel Replacement BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019797

New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 October — 06 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: EAST COWES : From York Avenue to top of Old Road, 210m, ML 140284 : New Barn Road-East Cowes – 17688

Works description: Post CIP – Verge Fill EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019799

Niton Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

03 October — 06 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : Inc of Chequers Inn lane and Newport road, Rookley. : Niton Road-Godshill

Works description: ditching works GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019668

Niton Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

03 October — 06 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : Opp Westside, Niton road, Godshill. : Niton Road-Godshill

Works description: grips and ditching works GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019674

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

03 October — 06 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ROOKLEY : Approx 50 before Westview, Niton road, Godshill. On the Newport bound side of the c/way : Niton Road-Rookley

Works description: grips and ditching works ROOKLEY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019678

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 October — 06 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 28 STAPLERS ROAD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Complete second half of the test hole.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396883

The Fairway, Lake, Isle of Wight

02 October — 05 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: LAKE : From the junction with Station Approach to Golf Link Road ML430206 : The Fairway-Lake

Works description: MINOR DRAINAGE #72 ML430206 LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019760

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

02 October — 09 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 117.

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 02/10-08/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004297

Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 October — 06 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 16 BEATRICE AVE EAST COWES ISLE OF WIG

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09435886

Cadets Walk, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: Link footway from Beatrice Avenue to Cadets Walk (ML F10241): Cadets Walk-East Cowes

Works description: Footway re construction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019742

Donnington Drive, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

02 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 21 DONNINGTON DRV SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIG

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09434967

Highfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 October — 09 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 38

Works description: Skip Licence- 02/10-08/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004301

High Street, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEAR THE JUNC WITH OAK VALE AND HIGH STREET ON HIGH STREET,RYDE

Works description: RYDE 3 – DSLAM 437987 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGFDCX02

Linstone Drive, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

02 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 17 LINSTONE DRV NORTON YARMOUTH ISLE OF

Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09435573

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

02 October — 23 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 1

Works description: Scaffolding Licence – 02/10-22/10.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004296

Partlands Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 October — 06 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 53 SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – New water main connection

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09417665

Quay Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 October — 10 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 44 Quay Street.

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 03/10-09/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004293

Saunders Way, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 October — 17 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH BEATRICE AVENUE TO THE JCN WITH CAPTAINS PARADE

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF A NEW CHAMBER AND DUCTING TO LINK IN TO THE NEW TRUNK ROUTE

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW12

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

02 October — 09 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 7A.

Works description: Scaffold Licence 02/10-08/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004298

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

02 October — 09 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 24 Station Road

Works description: Skip Licence- 02/10-08/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004291

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

03 October — 06 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 65a

Works description: Locate existing duct, fit a tee, new duct and toby

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018WN41-01

St Catherines Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

02 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SEASCAPE ST. CATHERINES RD NITON UNDERC

Works description: RENEW STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09437245

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

02 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 SWANMORE COURT,SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – Interim to perm & connect new main

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09382112

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 1 TUTTONS HILL,GURNARD

Works description: COWES 27 – DSLAM 437936 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGEKRA03

Vectis Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 October — 17 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length from the junction of Adelaide Grove to the junction of Cadets Walk 298m south ML140243 : Vec

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140243 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019606

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 October — 06 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 86 victoria road

Works description: Locate existing duct, install small chamber, extend new duct to boundary on to developers duct

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW03-01

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight

03 October — 12 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS PLOT 2 NO 121A

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRAIGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115661658-01957

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight

03 October — 11 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 121 Wyatts Lane Northwood

Works description: Section 50 works to install sewer connection.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004328