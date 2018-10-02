Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 2nd October 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Burnt House Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 October — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between pan lane and st George’s way : Burnt House Lane-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019755
Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 October — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Bourne hall to highcliff : Luccombe Road-Shanklin
Works description: pothole repairs SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019756
A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
02 October — 05 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : ML240314 : John Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019802
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
02 October — 05 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 31 WEST ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: – CONNECT NEW WATER MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09435569
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 October — 04 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE 141 ON PARK ROAD
Works description: COWES – 572018 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW6CATV01
B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
02 October — 27 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : From Latimer Road 180m East (ML 320131) : Embankment Road-Bembridge
Works description: Channel Replacement BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019797
New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 October — 06 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: EAST COWES : From York Avenue to top of Old Road, 210m, ML 140284 : New Barn Road-East Cowes – 17688
Works description: Post CIP – Verge Fill EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019799
Niton Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
03 October — 06 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : Inc of Chequers Inn lane and Newport road, Rookley. : Niton Road-Godshill
Works description: ditching works GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019668
Niton Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
03 October — 06 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : Opp Westside, Niton road, Godshill. : Niton Road-Godshill
Works description: grips and ditching works GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019674
Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
03 October — 06 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ROOKLEY : Approx 50 before Westview, Niton road, Godshill. On the Newport bound side of the c/way : Niton Road-Rookley
Works description: grips and ditching works ROOKLEY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019678
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 October — 06 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 28 STAPLERS ROAD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Complete second half of the test hole.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396883
The Fairway, Lake, Isle of Wight
02 October — 05 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LAKE : From the junction with Station Approach to Golf Link Road ML430206 : The Fairway-Lake
Works description: MINOR DRAINAGE #72 ML430206 LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019760
B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
02 October — 09 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 117.
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 02/10-08/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004297
Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 October — 06 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 16 BEATRICE AVE EAST COWES ISLE OF WIG
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09435886
Cadets Walk, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: Link footway from Beatrice Avenue to Cadets Walk (ML F10241): Cadets Walk-East Cowes
Works description: Footway re construction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019742
Donnington Drive, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
02 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 21 DONNINGTON DRV SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIG
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09434967
Highfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 October — 09 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 38
Works description: Skip Licence- 02/10-08/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004301
High Street, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEAR THE JUNC WITH OAK VALE AND HIGH STREET ON HIGH STREET,RYDE
Works description: RYDE 3 – DSLAM 437987 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGFDCX02
Linstone Drive, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
02 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17 LINSTONE DRV NORTON YARMOUTH ISLE OF
Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09435573
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
02 October — 23 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 1
Works description: Scaffolding Licence – 02/10-22/10.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004296
Partlands Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 October — 06 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 53 SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – New water main connection
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09417665
Quay Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 October — 10 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 44 Quay Street.
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 03/10-09/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004293
Saunders Way, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 October — 17 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH BEATRICE AVENUE TO THE JCN WITH CAPTAINS PARADE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF A NEW CHAMBER AND DUCTING TO LINK IN TO THE NEW TRUNK ROUTE
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW12
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
02 October — 09 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 7A.
Works description: Scaffold Licence 02/10-08/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004298
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
02 October — 09 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 Station Road
Works description: Skip Licence- 02/10-08/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004291
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
03 October — 06 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 65a
Works description: Locate existing duct, fit a tee, new duct and toby
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018WN41-01
St Catherines Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
02 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SEASCAPE ST. CATHERINES RD NITON UNDERC
Works description: RENEW STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09437245
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
02 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 SWANMORE COURT,SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – Interim to perm & connect new main
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09382112
Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
03 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 1 TUTTONS HILL,GURNARD
Works description: COWES 27 – DSLAM 437936 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGEKRA03
Vectis Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 October — 17 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length from the junction of Adelaide Grove to the junction of Cadets Walk 298m south ML140243 : Vec
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140243 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019606
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 October — 06 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 86 victoria road
Works description: Locate existing duct, install small chamber, extend new duct to boundary on to developers duct
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW03-01
Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight
03 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS PLOT 2 NO 121A
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRAIGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115661658-01957
Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight
03 October — 11 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 121 Wyatts Lane Northwood
Works description: Section 50 works to install sewer connection.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004328
Tuesday, 2nd October, 2018 7:48am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lAl
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓