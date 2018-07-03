Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 3rd July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT: Racecourse roundabout, for its entire length (ML 210057): Racecourse-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating Rural-:H/1(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018480
A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: from junction hope road to junction with wilton park road
Works description: no excavation, topographical and GPR survey works. Night works only
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09267199
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 July — 07 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 141 CARISBROOKE RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F.C IN C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09255034
B3328 Chine Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 July — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Trees on the boundary of Vernon Meadow Car Park : Chine Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: tree cutting works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018994
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
04 July — 07 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : Newport bound lane o/s 108. : High Street-Carisbrooke
Works description: Post CIP C/W manhole cover is slightly moving and causing a noise issue. Cover is no longer serviceable and requires replacing with new. Replace 1 600 square manhole cover. Tm 2 way temporary traffic lights (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019019
Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GODSHILL : ML530115 – From The Beacon to Lavender’s Farm : Beacon Alley-Godshill
Works description: Hedge Cutting and tree trimming GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018876
Grange Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
04 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630270 – Jnct with Military road and Mill Lane : Grange Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018218
New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
04 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630272 – junct with Wilberforce Road and Main Road : New Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018220
New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
04 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630271 – jnct with Mill Lane and Wilberforce Road : New Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018219
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : On the Brightstone bound side of the carriageway just past Brightstone Holiday Camp entrance ML630078 : M
Works description: c/way patch repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019000
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
03 July — 17 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S KILDARE
Works description: EXCAVATE JOINT HOLE FOR NEW CONNECTION BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002121
A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s Rapanui : Stroud Road-Freshwater
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018896
A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: APSE HEATH : On the Sandown bound side of the carriageway just before the roundabout ML410082 : Newport Road-Apse Heat
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018996
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
04 July — 07 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway – first gully cover over the railway bridge : Ashey Road-Ryde – 43
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018992
B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 July — 17 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: In front of Inshore Lifeboat Station on Clarence Rd @ J/O Minerva Rd to opposite Evangelical church/55 Clarence Rd
Works description: To undertake trial holes to determine route prior to full works starting at site meeting 13/06/18 between SSEN & Island Roads.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LP705S30001049
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
04 July — 07 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: COWES : Outside 159 Park rd, near side on way in to Cowes : Park Road-Cowes
Works description: excavate/ investigate within the c/w
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018997
Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 July — 13 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 49
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115425775-00745
Hope Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: hope road from junc arthurs hill to o/s number 14
Works description: no excavation, topographical & GPR survvey works. night works only
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09267296
Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
04 July — 07 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : O/s 38. (ML240165) : Priory Road-Carisbrooke
Works description: KERBING REPAIRS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018967
Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Wilton Park Road junction of Arthurs Hill
Works description: No excavation, topographical & GPR survey works. Night time only.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09268089
Ashley Way, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
04 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 ASHLEY WAY, BRIGHSTONE, IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09269898
Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight
03 July — 05 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Beacon Alley, jnc with Bagwich Lane, Godshill
Works description: Section 50 – Merstone Manor Farm, Chapel Lane, Merstone
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004100
Copsefield Drive, Ryde, Isle of Wight
04 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OS LITTLE COPSEFIELD
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE VERGE TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114617473-00444
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 FORELANDS FIELD ROAD , BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09268622
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
04 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE 54 ON GUNVILLE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 11 – DSLAM 527261 – To build a new joint box FWand lay approx 3m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUEW6LE01
Magdalen Crescent, Cowes, Isle of Wight
04 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Whole Length just off Magdalen Crescent that leads to Crossfield Avenue ML F10145 : Magdalen Crescent-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML F10145 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018864
Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : from Collingwood Road to Linden Road, 257m, ML 240318 : Nelson Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction & surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018987
Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight
03 July — 12 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS HOLLY COTTAGE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM MID CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115418094-01299
Sandy Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : ML420292 – o/s property number 39 : Sandy Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Irowork – DWN 157 SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019018
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 SPRING HILL, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09264079
Westwood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 July — 12 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 2
Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115408095-01874
Tuesday, 3rd July, 2018 6:58am
By Sally Perry
