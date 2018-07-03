Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 3rd July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT: Racecourse roundabout, for its entire length (ML 210057): Racecourse-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating Rural-:H/1(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018480

A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: from junction hope road to junction with wilton park road

Works description: no excavation, topographical and GPR survey works. Night works only

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09267199

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 July — 07 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 141 CARISBROOKE RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F.C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09255034

B3328 Chine Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 July — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : Trees on the boundary of Vernon Meadow Car Park : Chine Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: tree cutting works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018994

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

04 July — 07 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : Newport bound lane o/s 108. : High Street-Carisbrooke

Works description: Post CIP C/W manhole cover is slightly moving and causing a noise issue. Cover is no longer serviceable and requires replacing with new. Replace 1 600 square manhole cover. Tm 2 way temporary traffic lights (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019019

Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : ML530115 – From The Beacon to Lavender’s Farm : Beacon Alley-Godshill

Works description: Hedge Cutting and tree trimming GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018876

Grange Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

04 July — 26 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630270 – Jnct with Military road and Mill Lane : Grange Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018218

New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

04 July — 26 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630272 – junct with Wilberforce Road and Main Road : New Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018220

New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

04 July — 26 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630271 – jnct with Mill Lane and Wilberforce Road : New Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018219

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : On the Brightstone bound side of the carriageway just past Brightstone Holiday Camp entrance ML630078 : M

Works description: c/way patch repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019000

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

03 July — 17 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S KILDARE

Works description: EXCAVATE JOINT HOLE FOR NEW CONNECTION BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002121

A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s Rapanui : Stroud Road-Freshwater

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018896

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: APSE HEATH : On the Sandown bound side of the carriageway just before the roundabout ML410082 : Newport Road-Apse Heat

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018996

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

04 July — 07 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway – first gully cover over the railway bridge : Ashey Road-Ryde – 43

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018992

B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 July — 17 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: In front of Inshore Lifeboat Station on Clarence Rd @ J/O Minerva Rd to opposite Evangelical church/55 Clarence Rd

Works description: To undertake trial holes to determine route prior to full works starting at site meeting 13/06/18 between SSEN & Island Roads.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LP705S30001049

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

04 July — 07 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: COWES : Outside 159 Park rd, near side on way in to Cowes : Park Road-Cowes

Works description: excavate/ investigate within the c/w

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018997

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 July — 13 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 49

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: XW042W115425775-00745

Hope Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: hope road from junc arthurs hill to o/s number 14

Works description: no excavation, topographical & GPR survvey works. night works only

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09267296

Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

04 July — 07 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : O/s 38. (ML240165) : Priory Road-Carisbrooke

Works description: KERBING REPAIRS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018967

Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Wilton Park Road junction of Arthurs Hill

Works description: No excavation, topographical & GPR survey works. Night time only.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09268089

Ashley Way, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

04 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 ASHLEY WAY, BRIGHSTONE, IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09269898

Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight

03 July — 05 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Beacon Alley, jnc with Bagwich Lane, Godshill

Works description: Section 50 – Merstone Manor Farm, Chapel Lane, Merstone

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004100

Copsefield Drive, Ryde, Isle of Wight

04 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OS LITTLE COPSEFIELD

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE VERGE TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114617473-00444

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 FORELANDS FIELD ROAD , BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09268622

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

04 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OUTSIDE 54 ON GUNVILLE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 11 – DSLAM 527261 – To build a new joint box FWand lay approx 3m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUEW6LE01

Magdalen Crescent, Cowes, Isle of Wight

04 July — 18 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Whole Length just off Magdalen Crescent that leads to Crossfield Avenue ML F10145 : Magdalen Crescent-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML F10145 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018864

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 July — 18 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : from Collingwood Road to Linden Road, 257m, ML 240318 : Nelson Road-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction & surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018987

Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight

03 July — 12 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS HOLLY COTTAGE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM MID CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115418094-01299

Sandy Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : ML420292 – o/s property number 39 : Sandy Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Irowork – DWN 157 SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019018

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 SPRING HILL, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09264079

Westwood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 July — 12 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 2

Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115408095-01874