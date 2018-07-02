Islanders celebrate the NHS at 70 – look out for giant birthday card

Christine Lightbody shares this latest news on behalf of the IOW Save Our NHSgroup. Ed

A group of Islanders braved the sizzling temperatures to travel to London to celebrate 70 years of the NHS, but tens of thousands of campaigners from across the country also vowed to continue their fight to save this wonderful public service from being dismantled, privatised and sold off.

The coach organised by the IOW Save Our NHSgroup and generously funded by Unison.

Sign the birthday card

This week campaigners from IOW Save Our NHS will be travelling around the Island with a beautiful hand-made birthday card which members of the public can sign to show their love and appreciation for NHS staff on the Island.

We have already visited Cowes, but we’ll be spend a couple of hours in Sandown, Shanklin and Ventnor on Tuesday and then Ryde, East Cowes and Newport on Wednesday.

Past, Present, Future NHS event

The card will be presented at the Past, Present, Future NHS event hosted by the NHS Trust on Wednesday evening at the Riverside Centre, Newport where their will be celebration cake, a band and a bar.