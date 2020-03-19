Isle of Wight RSPCA appeals to Islanders for help in rehoming animals

The RSPCA reassures animal lovers that it is continuing to rescue and rehome animals on the Isle of Wight despite the Coronavirus outbreak.

The animal charity has put contingency plans in place to cope with the weeks and months ahead and is asking the public to help them help animals during this difficult time

The RSPCA has frontline officers working around the clock to help animals. Officers are regularly handwashing before and after handling animals, avoiding entering premises and asking people to bring animals to the door where appropriate and keeping their vans clean. They are sanitising their hands whenever they leave their vehicles.

Still rehoming animals

The RSPCA Isle of Wight branch, which runs the Godshill Animal Centre, is restricting public access, but anyone looking to rehome an animal can look at the Website for pets which need adopting and make an appointment to visit if they see one they like. The Bohemia Boarding facilities at the centre are still operating, with specific drop off and collection times.

Extra hygiene measures are in place to protect staff and visitors, but anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 not to visit.

Centre manager Suzanne Pugh has appealed for support from the public during this difficult time as the team continues to care for animals in desperate need.

Impact on donations

She said:

“Finding forever homes for animals in our care remains our focus, particularly as we are faced with operating with reduced staff and volunteers. “As this uncertain situation progresses, we sadly also expect to lose many of our vital donations as a result of pulling our face-to-face fundraising activity including choosing to cancel our vital fundraising events and here on the Island we’re also aware that we may be faced with charity shop closures and a significant loss in boarding revenue as clients travel plans change. “As a charity, we’ve always relied on the generosity of kind supporters to enable us to do the work that we do and now, more than ever, we need your help. The truth is, we couldn’t rescue the animals that we do without your kind support and we hope to engage you in new ways over the coming days and weeks ahead to ensure we can deliver our vital animal care programs.”

How you can help

There’s still lots of ways you can help the RSPCA Isle of Wight branch, including donating an item from the Amazon wish list, signing up as a volunteer, or even by sharing details of animals looking for homes from the Website on social media.

Many owners are concerned about caring for their pets amid the Coronavirus – or Covid-19 – outbreak. There’s lots of advice and help on our Website.