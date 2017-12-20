Isle of Wight rubbish collections over Christmas and the New Year

The council share details of the changes to waste collections over the holiday period. Ed

Christmas is nearly upon us, so don’t forget to check your recycling and waste collection days over the festive period (between Monday 25 December and Sunday 7 January).

If your collection is:

Usual New Mon 25 Dec Wed 27 Dec Tues 26 Dec Thur 28 Dec Wed 27 Dec Fri 29 Dec Thurs 28 Dec Sat 30 Dec Fri 29 Dec Sun 31 Dec Mon 1 Jan Tues 2 Jan Tue 2 Jan Wed 3 Jan Wed 3 Jan Thur 4 Jan Thur 4 Jan Fri 5 Jan Fri 5 Jan Sat 6 Jan

Return to normal

All recycling and waste collections will return to normal from Monday 8 January 2018.

Please remember to set out your Wheeled Bins/Gull Sacks and food waste by 7am on the correct day of your collection or they will not be collected.

Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) Festive Opening Times

Lynnbottom HWRC and Afton Marsh HWRC will be closed on Christmas Day but will remain open as normal throughout the rest of the festive period, including New Year’s Day.

Lynnbottom HWRC is open seven days a week, while Afton Marsh opens Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. Opening hours at both sites are between 10am and 6pm, apart from the Christmas Day closure.

What do I do with…?

Polystyrene packaging: Landfill collection days

The council, in partnership with Amey, will collect excess polystyrene from households on general (black bin/sack) waste collection days from Monday 20 December until 19 January 2018.

If you have excess polystyrene packaging just place it within a clear or white plastic bag next to your black bin/black gull sack on your collection day. It must be in a clear or white sack so that the collection crews can easily identify it.

The clear bag must only contain polystyrene or it won’t be collected. Any excess general waste or black sacks left to the side of your bin or gull sack will not be collected.

After 19 January 2018, please remember polystyrene is not currently recyclable and must be placed in your black bin/black gull sack or taken to Lynnbottom or Afton Marsh Household Waste Recycling Centre and placed in the general rubbish skip.

Paper / Christmas cards

Paper based wrapping paper/ cards (without glitter) can be recycled in the paper/ card insert of your green recycling bin or the blue gull proof sack.

Any extra can be placed in a clear or white bag to the side of the bin or gull-proof sack.

Foil based wrapping paper cannot be recycled and should be placed in your black bin or black gull proof sack.

Cardboard

Cardboard can be recycled so can be bundled to the side of your recycling bin or blue gull-sack.

Unwanted toys/ bicycles

These can be taken to Lynnbottom or Afton Marsh HWRC’s and can be donated for re-use.

Foil

Clean foil and trays can be recycled.

Non-recyclable excess side waste will NOT be collected and should be stored until your next black bin or black gull proof sack collection date, or can be taken to Lynnbottom or Afton Marsh HWRC’s.

For more information about recycling and waste, visit www.iwight.com/waste or go to www.RecycleNow.com