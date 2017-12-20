Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 December — 22 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Adjacent to the birches, next to the post box. : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Investigation works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017258

A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

22 December — 22 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BETWEEN 3 & 5 LEESON RD VENTNOR

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT07534225

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

20 December — 22 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : On the Fwtr bound side of the c/way side of the c/way appx 250m before Sudmoor Cottage : Military Road-Br

Works description: barrier repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017233

New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight

20 December — 22 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: GATCOMBE : Loverstone Lane, Chillerton, at the junction with the Main Road. Map attached . : New Road-Gatcombe – 19293

Works description: drainage investigation and repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017199

New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

20 December — 20 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640504 : New Road-Porchfield

Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s Hawthorn Cottage – Sigh and Guard PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017269

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

21 December — 27 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 19 VICTORIA AVENUE, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW PROPERTY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08923351

B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 December — 22 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 20 Terminus Rd Cowes

Works description: Remedial reinstatement in the carriageway

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08709272

Clarendon Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 December — 02 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 Clarendon Street, Newport

Works description: SCAFFOLD – JSE Scaffolding Services

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003666

Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

22 December — 28 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 41 EDINBURGH ROAD, FRESHWATER, PO40 9DN

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB01

Freshwater Footpath 20, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

22 December — 28 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S WOODLANDS COURT, ORCHARD CLOSE, FRESHWATER, PO40 9FP

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB02

Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 December — 28 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 22 MILLFIELD ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 457645-Planned Maintenance – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0C4RM01

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 December — 22 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61A STATION AVE SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Interim to perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08865585

Westmill Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 December — 27 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 17 WESTMILL ROAD, NEWPORT, PO30 5RG

Works description: NEWPORT 459606 — PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MR1WBAUSEIBT21PDR01