Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 December — 22 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Adjacent to the birches, next to the post box. : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Investigation works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017258
A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
22 December — 22 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BETWEEN 3 & 5 LEESON RD VENTNOR
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT07534225
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
20 December — 22 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : On the Fwtr bound side of the c/way side of the c/way appx 250m before Sudmoor Cottage : Military Road-Br
Works description: barrier repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017233
New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight
20 December — 22 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: GATCOMBE : Loverstone Lane, Chillerton, at the junction with the Main Road. Map attached . : New Road-Gatcombe – 19293
Works description: drainage investigation and repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017199
New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
20 December — 20 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640504 : New Road-Porchfield
Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s Hawthorn Cottage – Sigh and Guard PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017269
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
21 December — 27 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19 VICTORIA AVENUE, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW PROPERTY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08923351
B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
22 December — 22 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 20 Terminus Rd Cowes
Works description: Remedial reinstatement in the carriageway
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08709272
Clarendon Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 December — 02 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 Clarendon Street, Newport
Works description: SCAFFOLD – JSE Scaffolding Services
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003666
Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
22 December — 28 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 41 EDINBURGH ROAD, FRESHWATER, PO40 9DN
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB01
Freshwater Footpath 20, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
22 December — 28 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S WOODLANDS COURT, ORCHARD CLOSE, FRESHWATER, PO40 9FP
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB02
Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 December — 28 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 22 MILLFIELD ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 457645-Planned Maintenance – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0C4RM01
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 December — 22 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61A STATION AVE SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Interim to perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08865585
Westmill Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 December — 27 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 17 WESTMILL ROAD, NEWPORT, PO30 5RG
Works description: NEWPORT 459606 — PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MR1WBAUSEIBT21PDR01
Wednesday, 20th December, 2017 6:48am
By Sally Perry
