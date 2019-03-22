Isle of Wight school plans fewer, but longer lessons with timetable changes

Changes to the timetable at Christ the King College could see a shorter lunch break and an earlier finish for pupils.

Parents of students at the school are being consulted on the potential changes, which could come into effect from this September.

Instead of six 50-minute lessons, the school is looking to change to five 60-minute lessons, removing the need for one double lesson.

Limited playground space

Next year, the school will move into a new site however, the amount of external playground space is limited. The school said a reduced lunchtime would prevent issues related to the limited space.

During winter, more students will be travelling in the evening during the light, and an earlier finish will provide more opportunity for extra curricular activities.

The proposed contact time would be 25 hours and 40 minutes, within the government recommended amount of 24 – 26 hours per week.

No change to subjects taught

The ‘more efficient timetable’ could also see fewer staff teach outside of their main subject. Teachers would remain on site for their current contractual hours during the times they are not responsible for students.

The school would continue to have a two week timetable and offer the same choice of subjects.

Quinn: Opportunity to restructure school day

Interim executive principal at Christ the King College, Matt Quinn, said:

“Moving into our fantastic new facilities on Wellington Road next September has provided the school with a unique opportunity to restructure the school day now that the students will no longer be on a split site. “We have worked with the Isle of Wight Council and Hampshire to ensure that the proposals accord with local travel plans. This has been an excellent example of how different providers can organise provision in the best interests of young people. We are consulting with parents and their input will go into the process. “We hope that the new day will lead to a number of exciting opportunities for our students. In shaping our new school day, we feel we are best able to put our students’ needs at the forefront, personally, academically and spiritually.”

