MP launches petition against Government’s housing target for the Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight MP believes the draft Island Plan “has some good proposals in it”, but has “several concerns, not least that this housing would be unaffordable for Islanders”. He wants your views and has set up a petition.

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

bob seely transport debate

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely has launched a petition against the government’s target of 9,000+ news homes being built on the Island over the next 15 years.

He is also hoping to gather the views of Islanders through a consultation on the draft Island Plan, which the Isle of Wight council have just completed their extended consultation on.

Seely: Would very much like to hear what constituents think
The MP, who says he opposes “the plan in its present form”, said,

“This is an important document that really sets out the future for the Island and I would very much like to hear what my constituents think about it.

“The plan has some good proposals in it but the issue of housing numbers is crucial and I have several concerns, not least that this housing would be unaffordable for Islanders.

“We need affordable homes for people who live here, not large-scale developments for the south east housing market.”

Seely: Working with “strong council team”
He went on to say,

“I will be working with our strong Council team to see if we can present to Government a different approach to house-building that makes sure that we build housing for Islanders and also do so in more modest numbers that protects our quality of life and visitor economy.

“The Government target is simply undeliverable due to the lack of Island building capacity. We do not have the infrastructure to cope with such an increase. There is also no doubt, in my view, that large-scale housebuilding will damage our landscape, quality of life and the Island’s tourism and visitor economy.

“Finally, by accepting targets we cannot fulfil, the council leaves itself vulnerable to developers to force Greenfield development.”

The MP said he’d continue talking to the Isle of Wight council, but wants to hear Islanders’ views directly through his consultation.

Stewart: Over 2,000 people on IW housing register
Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, says he welcomes the consultation being carried out by the MP

He described it as “a valuable extra source of opinion and feedback” to sit alongside the extended consultation the council has just run.

Cllr Stewart said,

“It is vital we have a valid and broad representation of local views to present to the government – and that our new Island Planning Strategy accurately reflects all the key issues including housing need, homelessness, affordability, suitability of location, market forces etc.

“We have more than 2,000 people on our housing register and nearly 200 families in temporary accommodation at any one time; we do need to find a sustainable way of supporting these members of our community into their own homes.

“There is clearly a need for the right type and number of homes in the right places, for Islanders.”

Stewart: “Need to find innovative approaches”
He added:

“The economic challenges of building homes for rent on the Island are clear to us and we need to collectively find new and innovative approaches to overcoming this key issue.

“We will be working closely with the MP and other key stakeholders to achieve what is right for this Island of ours – which naturally we all wish to see protected while meeting the future needs of our population.”

Stewart: Evidence-based
Cllr Stewart finished by saying,

“We are now at the stage of considering feedback on the strategy – and clearly it is vital that our submission to government is strongly evidence-based.

“As we are an Island, the issue of future housing numbers is a particularly sensitive subject, and we are dealing with this matter and the related discussions with government as an absolute priority.”

Friday, 22nd March, 2019 1:19pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mvM

Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "MP launches petition against Government’s housing target for the Isle of Wight"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
colinattbf

You could have made it a bit more obvious as to how to get directly to the petition. How about a nice big button at the top of the story with the words “Go to the Petition” and a direct link to http://islandvision.uk/islandplan/#part3

Vote Up0-2Vote Down
22, March 2019 1:32 pm
Sally Perry

Er … The words in the first sentence “a petition against ..” are a direct link to the petition

Vote Up10Vote Down
22, March 2019 1:38 pm
colinattbf

Er, no. They do not take you directly to the petition. They take you to https://www.bobseely.org.uk/form/petition and you then have to spot the petition on the menu bar identified as Island Plan Survey and then you have to scroll down to get to a link to the petition! One simple button would have been much better.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down
22, March 2019 2:09 pm
Sally Perry

I’m really not sure what you are going on about Colin?

The link I included in the first sentence takes the reader directly to Bob Seely’s petition.

The link you provided does not. On the page you provided clicking on ‘sign here’ takes the user to the link I provided.

Are your getting the petition and consultation mixed up? They are two different things.

Vote Up00Vote Down
22, March 2019 2:14 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*