Isle of Wight schools invited to Cultural Exposition

On Thursday 13 July between 3pm and 5.30pm in the Anthony Minghella Theatre, Quay Arts is hosting a Cultural Exposition on behalf of the Cultural Education Partnership for schools and those interested in the cultural offer on the Island.

The Cultural Education Partnership consists of organisations working together to offer arts, heritage and cultural opportunities to children and young people on the Isle of Wight. The aim is for more children and young people to enjoy and engage in culture.

Explore the cultural offerings

Many organisations will be on hand to explain their cultural offer for children and young people on the Island.

There will be three presentations: one on the Cultural Education Partnership, another by Richard Grogan from the ANOB and another on Artsmark and Arts Award by Artswork.

Win free school workshops

For all schools attending the Cultural Exposition there will be the opportunity to enter in a draw to win one of four free school workshops with writer Philip Bell.

When we say cultural activities, we mean those that are to do with arts, history, heritage, music and crafts including exhibitions, festivals, carnivals, libraries, museums, historical places such as castles, theatre, concerts, and the opportunity to learn and participate as well as watch.

If you would like to find out more about cultural activities please go to the Website.

