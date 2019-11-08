Isle of Wight singer and songwriter, Spike Oatley, releases latest single

Isle of Wight singer and songwriter, Spike Oatley, releases his second solo single today (Friday).

Why Am I A Ghost? was recorded at Studio Humbug on the Island, with the brilliant production duo that is Boe Weaver.

The track was recorded over a couple of days in the converted water tower over with the bonus of the Parkin brothers, Tim and Andy (The Bees and 77:78) providing the brass sounds.

Whispered through an ELO filtered megaphone

About the single:

Why Am I A Ghost? Harks back to a time when pop had credibility, and just like all good journeys it starts with a question, a question that leads to more questions all encapsulated in a feel good thought bubble. Imagine Tom Petty having a conversation with The Eagles whispered through an ELO filtered megaphone. Three minutes and thirty-two seconds of Pop – Good Pop. Whether you’re curled up on a winters night in front of an open fire or partying in a field drinking cider on a summers day, Why Am I A Ghost? fits the scene perfectly.

The new single is available on all online streaming sites and also available for download.

Go check it out and support an Isle of Wight artist (follow Spike on Facebook for updates).

Stream or download

Popular sites you can listen or download the single from Spotify and Apple Music, as well as stream on Soundcloud and YouTube.

Image: © Julian Winslow