Watch as Thea ‘Braves the Shave’ to raise over £1,200 for cancer charity (video)

Congratulations to Thea Welsford who braved the shave last night and had her lovely locks removed in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Thea has confirmed that over £1,200 has been raised, with more donations still to arrive.

Strings Bar in Newport provided the venue for the event, whilst The Pill, The Proles and Fat Earthers provided live music, with DJ Nipsy providing music in between – all playing for free.

Show your support

If you haven’t already donated and want to, head over to the Brave the Shave Website.

OnTheWight captured this video of the shave for those who couldn’t make it along.