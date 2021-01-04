Isle of Wight singers, Company B, raise hundreds for charity

Three cheers for Isle of Wight singing trio, Company B, who raised hundreds of pounds for charities in 2020.

At the end of the year, the trio who specialise in popular 1940s music in close harmony shared the news on their Instagram account.

The message to their 1,000+ followers read:

Now that 2020 is over, we wanted to show our appreciation for what this year has brought us. It has had some hard and difficult times but it has also made us realise how much we need each other, how much we love to perform and how much one group from the Isle of Wight can do. Together (along with some other very talented people) we have raised:

£245 for Earl Mountbatten Hospice,

£225 for The Royal British Legion,

Over £410 for Glass Door London! We are grateful for all of you for supporting us and we have been overwhelmed with happiness by the success of our Christmas album! Thank you to you all and Happy New Year! Stay safe!

Well done to the Isle of Wight singers. Here’s to a great year for you all.