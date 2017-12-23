Plans for The Bay Primary to provide education to age 16 approved

Cabinet member for children’s services approves primary school extending their provision from 4-11 to 4-16 from September 2018 to ensure secondary education remains in Sandown.

Sandown bay academy google street view

Cllr Paul Brading, the Isle of Wight council Cabinet member for children’s services, took the delegated decision on Friday (22nd December) to approve extending provision for pupils at The Bay CE Primary School (The Bay) from 11 to 16 years old.

The move follows a public consultation on plans for secondary education in the Sandown area, which saw 34 people in the area respond.

The provision would to take place on the site of Sandown Bay Academy.

The delegated decision notice read:

THAT approval be given to the proposal published by the governing body of the Cornerstone Federation, in accordance with sections 15 and 19 of the Education and Inspections Act and the School Organisation (Prescribed Alterations to Maintained Schools) (England) Regulations 2103 to alter the upper age limit of The Bay CE Primary School from 11 to 16 with effect from the 1 September 2018.


