Isle of Wight Studio School: Dept for Education announce final decision on closure plans

It has been announced today that ministers at the Department for Education have confirmed that the Isle of Wight Studio School will close in the summer of 2019, at the end of the 2018/19 academic year.

The reason for making this decision is due to low pupil numbers at the school. Currently, the school is at 40% of capacity and is only operating Years 10 and 11, having been unable to attract sufficient numbers of sixth form students.

No new pupils this autumn

The school will remain open until the summer of 2019 to enable the current Year 10 pupils to complete their GCSEs at the school.

However, no new pupils will be able to join the school in the autumn.

IAT: Humbled by support

A statement from the Inspire Academy Trust (IAT), which runs the school, said:

“It is with regret we announce the final plans for the closure of the Studio School and we would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those who have supported it on the Island. “We have been humbled by the strong support shown by parents and students, which is a testament to the dedication and expertise of all the staff. However, it is a sad reality that such a small school cannot continue long-term.”

DfE: Operating at only 40 per cent capacity

A Department for Education spokesperson added:

“We have agreed to the closure of Isle of Wight Studio School following a request from the Inspire Academy Trust. “A number of options have been explored but ministers have decided that the school, which is operating at 40 per cent capacity, should close in August 2019. “We have considered feedback from the local community and concluded that closure represents the best option for pupils on the Isle of Wight to ensure they get an excellent education.”

