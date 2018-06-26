Isle of Wight Studio School: Dept for Education announce final decision on closure plans

Inspire Academy Trust say they’ve been humbled by strong support shown by parents and students, but that the school is operating at only 40% of capacity.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

studio school protest outside ch

It has been announced today that ministers at the Department for Education have confirmed that the Isle of Wight Studio School will close in the summer of 2019, at the end of the 2018/19 academic year.

The reason for making this decision is due to low pupil numbers at the school. Currently, the school is at 40% of capacity and is only operating Years 10 and 11, having been unable to attract sufficient numbers of sixth form students.

No new pupils this autumn
The school will remain open until the summer of 2019 to enable the current Year 10 pupils to complete their GCSEs at the school.

However, no new pupils will be able to join the school in the autumn.

IAT: Humbled by support
A statement from the Inspire Academy Trust (IAT), which runs the school, said:

“It is with regret we announce the final plans for the closure of the Studio School and we would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those who have supported it on the Island.

“We have been humbled by the strong support shown by parents and students, which is a testament to the dedication and expertise of all the staff. However, it is a sad reality that such a small school cannot continue long-term.”

DfE: Operating at only 40 per cent capacity
A Department for Education spokesperson added:

“We have agreed to the closure of Isle of Wight Studio School following a request from the Inspire Academy Trust.

“A number of options have been explored but ministers have decided that the school, which is operating at 40 per cent capacity, should close in August 2019.

“We have considered feedback from the local community and concluded that closure represents the best option for pupils on the Isle of Wight to ensure they get an excellent education.”

Stuart shares the news on behalf of Inspire Academy Trust. Ed

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 26th June, 2018 9:00am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2l2X

Filed under: Education, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*