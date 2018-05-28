Isle of Wight to host two rowing regattas next weekend

Ryde Rowing Club will host the fourth Hants & Dorset Amateur Rowing Association Championship Regatta of the season this coming Saturday (2nd June) with Shanklin’s Championship Regatta taking place the following day (Sunday, 3rd June).

This year’s Regatta marks the 41st Anniversary of a Hants and Dorset ARA Championships Regatta being held off Appley Beach, at Ryde.

History of the regattas

The first was held in June 1977 – as part of the Club’s Centenary Celebrations and following the successful introduction of a Hants & Dorset Championship Regatta organized jointly by Shanklin and Ryde Rowing Clubs which was first held at Yaverland, near Sandown in 1972.

The joint organizing committee and the Hants & Dorset ARA agreed to stage the 1977 Regatta at Ryde in what was expected to be a one off change of venue in recognition of the Club’s centenary. But such was the success of the event that these two Island Rowing Clubs and the Association agreed that the Island should host two Championship Regatta’s each year – one at Ryde and one at Shanklin – and so the Isle of Wight Rowing Weekend was established with both Clubs staging their own Regatta’s since 1978 – which have both proved to be very popular – which in part led to the introduction on the third H&D ARA Regatta on the Island run by Newport Rowing Club.

Large entry for Ryde Regatta

The Ryde Regatta has around received a large entry of 87 crews and scullers – around the same as last year – and is likely to exceed 100 when late entries are taken into account.

The Regatta will require a packed Programme of 20 races to be completed in just over four and a half hours over an 1820m course from Appley Beach, near to the Ryde R. C. Headquarters in Appley Park – towards Ryde Pier and return after a buoy turn.

Races are taking place for Senior, Junior/Senior, and Junior and Novice men in coxed fours, Senior and junior men in coxless pairs, and Senior, Junior and Novice Men in Single Sculls. For Ladies there is Senior, Junior and Novice coxed fours, Junior Ladies Pairs and Ladies Junior and Novice sculling events. There is also Masters – formally known as Veteran – Fours event for mixed 40+, mixed 50+ and Ladies.

The Regatta is scheduled to start at 12:15am with a race every 10 to 15 minutes and the prize giving by a representative of the Regattas main Sponsors – TLM Laser will take place at the Clubhouse, in Appley Park, at around 5.45pm.

Sponsors of the event

In addition to TLM Laser as main sponsors the Regatta has received further support from a number of local businesses – Harwoods, the Appley Manor Hotel, Hayden Electrical, Ward House Mortgages & Life, DIGS Michael Jenner, Classic Image, Three Buoys Restaurant, Beffective, Neaves Rowing Fittings, Goodleaf Tree Climbing, Walter Grey Solicitors, the Simion Arms, the Griffin and Horse & Groom Public Houses, Spinlock and First Choice Scaffolding.

Further support comes from Wightlink, IW Ferries – who are the Club’s main sponsors – Steve Cook, Club Vice President, the McClumpha Family and Steve Draper as well as the Club’s 150 Club.

Safety and medical cover

The Club is also grateful for the help of Ryde Inshore Rescue who provide safety cover and Invictus Medical services who provide the first aid cover.

The Club also acknowledges the support and cooperation of Ryde Police and the Isle of Wight County Council as well as the Ryde Town Council.

Support IW rowers

Some very close racing is expected and the general public are most welcome to view this free event – the best vantage point being from the sea wall by the Canoe Lake.

News from Steve Bull, RRC Regatta Secretary. Ed