Isle of Wight wild bird rescue service launches fundraiser for vital renovations

Anyone on the Isle of Wight with an interest in the rescue or rehabilitation of wild birds will know of Kay Ounsworth.

Highly dedicated to bird rescue, Kay runs the IOW Wild Bird Rehabilitation service (aka “Mr ‘Wally’ Awol and friends”), an Isle of Wight-based community help facility that rehabilitates orphaned, sick and injured wild birds.

Self-funded and public donations

Kay runs the rescue centre voluntarily, with the help of some public donations and using her own funds (meaning she sometimes goes without food) in 2020 alone, around 3,000 birds were brought into her care.

Recently Kay had to temporarily close the rescue in order for much-needed renovations and improvements to take place.

Kay’s partner, Tracy, says,

“For so long Kay has been ‘making do’ and building what she can, when she can, with what she can, but she’s now in a position where she needs to change that. “We would like to be able to open again fully with better adequate facilities as soon as possible, but are currently struggling with sufficient funds to be able to make all the changes that are needed.”

What the money is needed for

The fundraising campaign is hoping to raise £10,000. An example of what some of the funds would go towards include:

New adequate vet cages (these are around £1,000 each)

New roofing on aviaries

Upgrades to current aviaries and potentially more.

Drainage and substrates

Storage

Show your support

Kay and Tracy are keen to get things back up and running as soon as possible, so if you are able to help, please head over to the JustGiving Page where you can make a donation.

Alternatively if you prefer to donate directly. See details below.

Bank: Wally Awol

Account : 36537760

Sort : 30-90-89

Paypal: [email protected]

Cheques made payable to ‘Wally Awol’ and sent to 31 Love Lane, Cowes PO31 7ET.

Or you can purchase items directly for the rescue from their Amazon wish list.

Stay up to date on the progress of the rescue centre via their Facebook page.