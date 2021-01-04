Letter: Can ‘due course’ be today Prime Minister?

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Peter Shreeve, Assistant District Secretary, Isle of Wight – National Education Union shares this Open letter to the Prime Minister.

On reading ‘Concerned voices ask County Hall Conservatives to reconsider opening of schools tomorrow‘ (3.1.21), I find myself still trying to understand what is happening and why.

All we need to know is cases continue to rise, internationally, nationally and locally. You don’t need to know much about this virus to see that a minority of national leaders, sadly who have power, and their supporters unwilling to break ranks and face the facts are reacting far too slowly. Instead of forward planning prevention and keeping ahead of the virus, they are following it and struggling to keep up.

Fixed in the car headlights with the mantra ‘keep schools open’, ignoring ‘Covid likes a crowd’, as the danger worsens.

Contradictory understanding

What is even worse is the contradictory understanding and absence of action. Sky News reported in the last hour, the PM saying:

“If you look at the numbers there’s no question, we will have to take tougher measures and we will be announcing those in due course.”

Time to close schools

Can you inform all Local Authorities that they should close schools except for vulnerable children and those of key workers?

We fully understand that closing schools should be a ‘last resort’, but we have surely past this point. Dithering is making the situation worse for schools, pupils, staff and the communities, in which they live.

Can ‘due course’ be today, Prime Minister?

Image: Katerina Holmes under CC BY 2.0