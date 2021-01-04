Letter: Can ‘due course’ be today Prime Minister?

This letter writer says of the Prime Minister, “Dithering is making the situation worse for schools, pupils, staff and the communities, in which they live”

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

school desk with papers and pens

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Peter Shreeve, Assistant District Secretary, Isle of Wight – National Education Union shares this Open letter to the Prime Minister. Ed

On reading ‘Concerned voices ask County Hall Conservatives to reconsider opening of schools tomorrow‘ (3.1.21), I find myself still trying to understand what is happening and why.

All we need to know is cases continue to rise, internationally, nationally and locally. You don’t need to know much about this virus to see that a minority of national leaders, sadly who have power, and their supporters unwilling to break ranks and face the facts are reacting far too slowly. Instead of forward planning prevention and keeping ahead of the virus, they are following it and struggling to keep up.

Fixed in the car headlights with the mantra ‘keep schools open’, ignoring ‘Covid likes a crowd’, as the danger worsens.

Contradictory understanding
What is even worse is the contradictory understanding and absence of action. Sky News reported in the last hour, the PM saying:

“If you look at the numbers there’s no question, we will have to take tougher measures and we will be announcing those in due course.”

Time to close schools
Can you inform all Local Authorities that they should close schools except for vulnerable children and those of key workers?

We fully understand that closing schools should be a ‘last resort’, but we have surely past this point. Dithering is making the situation worse for schools, pupils, staff and the communities, in which they live.

Can ‘due course’ be today, Prime Minister?

Image: Katerina Holmes under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 4th January, 2021 1:11pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oap

Filed under: Education, Featured, Health, Island-wide, Letter to the Editor, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "Letter: Can ‘due course’ be today Prime Minister?"

newest oldest most voted
alaniow

Some will still not see the sense of the letter. Many cannot see past “Jolly Boris” who has been behind the curve of this virus since day one.
Almost 500 infection a day on the Island means more and more tragic deaths.
Many could be avoided if this government could be persuaded to use common sense
I fear they just will not listen.

Vote Up14-3Vote Down
4, January 2021 1:28 pm
Steve Goodman

Again: helpful link for Led by Donkeys ten-minute timeline video, projected onto Barnard Castle, detailing the shocking failures of PM Johnson’s woeful, disastrous, almost criminal negligence in the face of the pandemic… https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1278672584930758656

Vote Up5-1Vote Down
4, January 2021 2:56 pm
kerry

The trouble is Steve, the IW will still vote for this shower

Vote Up30Vote Down
4, January 2021 3:55 pm
steephilljack

Both schools in Upper Ventnor were open today ! How do parents know what’s happening !

Vote Up00Vote Down
4, January 2021 4:12 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*