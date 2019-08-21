Former Children in Need executive to join Isle of Wight Youth Trust as Chief Executive

Felicity shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Youth Trust. Ed

The Isle of Wight Youth Trust has today announced the appointment of Clare Cannock to the position of Chief Executive.

The Youth Trust is the Island’s largest independent provider of youth mental health services and supports over 1,000 young people every year through their one-to-one counselling service.

Cannock: Excited to be joining the Isle of Wight Youth Trust

Clare said she was looking forward to further embedding a youth-led approach within the Youth Trust acknowledged the significant work done by previous Chief Executive, Mairead Healy. She said,

“I am really excited to be joining the Isle of Wight Youth Trust and continuing the valuable work that Mairead has developed, working alongside our talented team of counsellors, staff, volunteers and young people. “I am particularly looking forward to listening to the young people on the Island and using their insight to inform and develop our programmes and activities to support young people’s mental health and wellbeing. “I am also keen to work in partnership with other providers to ensure a holistic and connected offer, ensuring young people can flourish across The Island.”

Marshall: A wealth of knowledge and experience

Youth Trust Chairman, Malcolm Marshall, said that the Youth Trust was excited to welcome Clare to the post. He said,

“We are delighted to be welcoming Clare to the Youth Trust family. Clare brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience of working with young people across the charity sector, including in her most recent role as part of the senior leadership team at BBC Children in Need. “Our vision is a future where all young Islanders are empowered to overcome barriers and achieve their potential and Clare will lead the Youth Trust to continue serving our young people.”

Marshall: Brilliant job done by Mairead

He further added,