Consultation begins on East Cowes Crossways development

The developer for the proposed Crossways Road, which held an information day recently for residents to view the outline plans has submitted their application to the Isle of Wight council.

iWight Developments, have invited owners or tenants of the land to make representations to the council’s planning department and the application will go online for public comment this Friday (23rd August).

Increase in dwellings

At the information day, iWight Developments showed plans for 154 dwellings, but the planning application refers to 165 dwellings.

Local consultation

The East Cowes Town Council and Whippingham Parish Council have launched a public consultation on the development and residents are encouraged to take part.

A public consultation is being undertaken by the Town Council on the Crossways Development for 165 houses. Your local Councillors will be in your area delivering and collecting questionnaires to gauge public opinion. You will also be able to complete this online if you prefer. The Town Council are arranging a public meeting and will be inviting key individuals to answer your questions. Please watch this space for dates. We need your questionnaire completed by 28th August at the very latest. So please have it ready for collection or complete it online by this date. Take part in the survey.

Love: A test case

Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, told OnTheWight,

“This development is effectively the test case for all the other Isle of Wight Council developments which they want to impose upon our townspeople across the entire Island, despite the fact that we have clearly locally stated that we do not want it and this position is supported by both East Cowes town council and Whippingham Parish Council.”

Cllr Love says he’s written to all the Isle of Wight County councillors asking for their support, adding,