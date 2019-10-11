Isle of Wight’s flu vaccination uptake below national average

Despite calls for people to get their vaccinations — especially the winter flu jabs — the Island has the lowest uptake rate in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Figures released by Public Health England show all ages fell below the national average for getting immunised in 2018/19.

Flu can be more severe in certain cases, putting those over the age of 65 and expectant mothers at increased risk.

Pregnant women getting immunised below national target

However, the number of pregnant women on the Isle of Wight getting immunised was nearly 16 per cent below the national target, with only 39.1 per cent receiving the jab.

More over 65s had the jab, at nearly 69 per cent, but the figure was still six per cent below target.

Protect Together campaign

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust, together with the Isle of Wight Council and Clinical Commissioning Group, this week launched the Protect Together campaign to reduce the impact of flu on local people and healthcare services.

A vaccination programme for NHS staff has also been launched — clinical staff have been trained to give the vaccines to their colleagues — to make it as easy as possible for staff to get vaccinated.

Not all staff had the vaccine

However, figures released for 2017/18 revealed not every healthcare worker on the Island, who have direct contact with patients, got the vaccine, regardless of the 100 per cent target.

Only 69.5 per cent of workers received the jab.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust did not submit figures for 2018/19.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: nhse under CC BY 2.0