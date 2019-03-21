Originally piloted on the Isle of Wight before rolling out elsewhere, Sainsbury’s have announced they are doing a u-turn on the Nectar rewards system.

From 3rd April the old rewards system of one point per £1 spent or one point per litre of fuel will be returning.

Sainsbury’s say that customers don’t need to do anything different, just keep using your card and “watch the points roll in”.

Two schemes in tandem

Nectar Card holders have been emailed this week with the news, and also told that both schemes will run alongside each other. An Island customer shared the email he’d received from Sainsbury’s, it reads:

From 3 April, our 1 Nectar point per £1 and 1 Nectar point per 1 litre reward is returning to all Sainsbury’s stores on the Isle of Wight. To collect Nectar points, scan your Nectar card each time you shop. If you have signed up to new Nectar, you’ll continue to receive your tailored offers in addition to 1 Nectar point per £1.

For or against?

There have been a range of opinions on the current system which works by highlighting special deals when you are shopping via their App.

Some customers say they prefer this system and one said they’d earned more points in the last year, than they would have in the last ten years with the old system.

Others say they prefer the one point per pound spent and are looking forward to its return.

OnTheWight has been in touch with Sainsbury’s to find out more and will update once we hear back.