Nominations now open for Child Of Wight Awards 2019

Do you know an inspirational young Island person who deserves recognition for their efforts?

The Isle of Wight is blessed with an abundance of exceptional youngsters – and now it’s your chance to give them the credit they deserve.

Nominations for this year’s Isle of Wight Radio Child of Wight Awards, with WightFibre, are now open.

Make your nomination

Do you know a young person who has made a positive difference to the lives of others, or shown bravery beyond their years?

Perhaps your son or daughter has helped you through difficult times and a simple thank you just won’t do. Or maybe they have achieved something they didn’t think they could?

The 2019 Child of Wight Awards provide the perfect opportunity to show your appreciation to that special someone by nominating them for an award.

This year’s categories include The Asa Singleton Most Courageous Child Award, Young Carer, Young Performer and Sporting Star.

Irvine: Honour and privilege to sponsor awards

John Irvine, CEO of headline sponsor WightFibre, said:

“The Isle of Wight has a great community spirit and many of our incredible young people deserve special recognition. “As a local company, we care about giving back to the Island community where we can – and our sponsorship of the Child of Wight Awards is a great way for us to do that. “It is an honour and privilege for WightFibre to sponsor these awards for the fourth year running and support Isle of Wight Radio in making these awards special.”

How to nominate

You can see and full list of categories and nominate a young person on the IW Radio Website or by letter to Isle of Wight Radio in Newport.

Nominations must be made by 19th April, ahead of the awards ceremony at Cowes Yacht Haven on 17th May.