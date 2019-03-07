Share your pre-loved clothes with Newport shop supporting victims of domestic abuse

Thanks to Amber for sharing this latest news. Ed

Opened in Newport in late 2018, the WOW Preloved Clothing Shop is going from strength to strength.

A part of the WOW (Women on the Wight) Centre in Newport and WightDASH (domestic abuse support hub), it was set up to not just provide much needed income for the WightDASH charity, but to raise awareness of domestic violence on the Island.

It’s the only shop specifically supporting women on the Island and offering survivors of domestic abuse the opportunity of training and employment.

‘Not just another charity shop’

The ethos behind the shop is to be ‘not just another charity shop’ but one where women can drop in to not just buy clothes and jewellery, but to receive information about the charity and the programmes that it runs including the Freedom Programme and Recovery Toolkit.

Manager: Charity helped me achieve so much

Amanda, the Manager of the shop, is herself a survivor of domestic abuse and credits WightDASH with being where she is today. She says,

“I am working for the charity that has helped me to achieve so much. “The Freedom Programme and Recovery Toolkit have made me feel better about myself and happier than I have ever been.”

No funding from IWC

Despite losing their Isle of Wight Council funding last year, WightDASH continues to provide services to Island women with CEO Fiona Gwinnett saying,

“WightDASH remains committed to the place and the people of the Island. We owe a debt of gratitude to the determined and forward- thinking group of women that established Island Women’s Refuge (now WightDASH) in 1991. “The work to empower and support women experiencing all forms of disadvantage, including domestic abuse, will continue through WOW! women’s centre. “This service has been built from grass roots and developed as a bespoke one for the women of the Isle of Wight living in what are unique island conditions. On a recent visit to WightDASH, a representative from a leading national domestic abuse charity described the range of services on offer as being ‘ahead of their time’.”

Where and when

The WOW shop at 12 St James’ St in Newport is always looking for donations of clothes, shoes and accessories. These must be in tip top condition and can be dropped into the shop on Wednesday to Saturday, 10am – 4pm.

For further information about WightDASH see the Website.

For further information about WOW – Women on the Isle of Wight see their Website.

Image: Duy Hoang on Unsplash under CC BY 2.0