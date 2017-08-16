Isle of Wight Council warn residents about council tax scam

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council Trading Standards Service are warning residents about a telephone based council tax scam, which has been reported locally.

Scammers have reportedly called local residents to inform them they are on the wrong council tax band and they will help them to be re-banded. Residents are then asked for an upfront payment of £150.

The scam company is also confirming which council tax band residents are on and this may not even be correct.

If you receive such a telephone call, do not give out your personal bank details or commit to pay any upfront fee.

Never give out any bank details to cold callers

Councillor Gary Peace, Cabinet member for community safety and public protection, said:

“The council is the only organisation that holds information about council tax payers and will always quote the relevant account number when contacting residents. “Our Trading Standards Service advice is to never give out any bank details to anyone who cold calls you about the provision of a service.”

Manage your payments online

You can manage your own council tax payments online via a secure account on the council’s website. For further information, please visit the Website or contact the council on (01983) 821000.

If you have a query about your council tax banding, please call the Valuation Office Agency on 03000 501 501 or for further information, please visit the Valuation Office Website.

Image: nate under CC BY 2.0