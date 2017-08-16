Mark Steel’s in Town: Ventnor tickets now available!

People were excited to learn on Monday from OnTheWight that Mark Steel was coming to record his radio show in Ventnor. ‘When can I get tickets?’ was the most asked question. Right now is today’s answer! Here’s how.

mark steel on street

As reported earlier in the week, seasoned comedian, Mark Steel, will be bringing his BBC Radio 4 show, Mark Steel’s In Town, to Ventnor next month.

The Ventnor Winter Gardens will be hosting the recording of the radio show on Tuesday 19th September.

All are welcome to attend the free recording, but you have to apply for tickets in advance.

OnTheWight was pleased to be able to pass on some nuggets of information about Ventnor to Mark and his production team when they visited the Island last month.

The live recording of the show takes place on Tuesday 19th September. Apply to get your tickets.

It should be a good night!

Wednesday, 16th August, 2017

