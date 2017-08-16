Mark Steel’s in Town: Ventnor tickets now available!

As reported earlier in the week, seasoned comedian, Mark Steel, will be bringing his BBC Radio 4 show, Mark Steel’s In Town, to Ventnor next month.

The Ventnor Winter Gardens will be hosting the recording of the radio show on Tuesday 19th September.

All are welcome to attend the free recording, but you have to apply for tickets in advance.

OnTheWight was pleased to be able to pass on some nuggets of information about Ventnor to Mark and his production team when they visited the Island last month.

Apply now for tickets

Thanks to Ian Winter for sharing with us on Twitter the link to apply for tickets.

It should be a good night!

Image: © Mark Steel

