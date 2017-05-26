Isle of Wight Freemasons donate £10,000 to Manchester bombing victims

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Freemasons agreed to donate £10,000 to the victims of the Manchester bombing.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

fifty pound notes

Chris shares this latest news from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Freemasons. Ed

In the wake of the recent Manchester bombing the Province of East Lancashire has started an appeal to support the family and victims of this atrocity.

The Provinces of East Lancashire and West Lancashire kicked off the appeal by both donating £10,000 and at Wednesday’s Provincial Cabinet meeting it was decided that our Province would match this with a donation
of £10,000 on behalf of all the Masons in Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

A number of other Provinces have also made significant donations towards this appeal.

Freemasonry at its best!

Image: bartfields under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 26th May, 2017 7:00am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fkd

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*