Isle of Wight Freemasons donate £10,000 to Manchester bombing victims

In the wake of the recent Manchester bombing the Province of East Lancashire has started an appeal to support the family and victims of this atrocity.

The Provinces of East Lancashire and West Lancashire kicked off the appeal by both donating £10,000 and at Wednesday’s Provincial Cabinet meeting it was decided that our Province would match this with a donation

of £10,000 on behalf of all the Masons in Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

A number of other Provinces have also made significant donations towards this appeal.

Freemasonry at its best!

Image: bartfields under CC BY 2.0