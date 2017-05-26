Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The closure is required for repair works to the steps
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Public Footpath V88a
Location: at Ventnor Footpath 88, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath V88a)
26 May — 30 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Ventnor Footpath 88, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
26 May — 30 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3054 Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 30 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Binstead : On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Before The Fishbourne Sign And The Quarr Abbey Entrance : Eleno
Works description: Failing Double Bt Cover Within The C/W
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Ventnor Footpath 88a, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 30 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : Love Lane Ventnor, Steps Going Down To Steephill Cove : Ventnor Footpath 88a-Ventnor
Works description: Steps Require Building Up And Levelling Out With Concrete To Remove Steepness.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 30 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Aprx 99m North Frm Junc Of Tescos – Access Road On Brading Road
Works description: Ryde – 400178 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 31 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : O/S 28 : Blythe Way-Shanklin – 8631
Works description: Replace/ Reinstate Rattling Gulley Within The C/W
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 11 Church Street
Works description: Ventnor – 365310 – Overlay � Lay Approx 6m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 146 Park Road On Park Road
Works description: Cowes – 404026 – Other – Maintenance Dig In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 10 On Monkton Street
Works description: Ryde – 362043 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bellevue Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 136
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 53 Carter Ave Shanklin Isle Of Wight I
Works description: Repair Leak On Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hungerberry Close, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 32/34 Hungerberry Close
Works description: Shanklin 402884 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw/Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 2 To Cottage On New Road
Works description: Wootton Bridge – 391575 – Other – Clear Blockage.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 Oxford St Cowes Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Renew Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Friday, 26th May, 2017 6:46am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fkc
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓