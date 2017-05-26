Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The closure is required for repair works to the steps

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Public Footpath V88a

Location: at Ventnor Footpath 88, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath V88a)

26 May — 30 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Ventnor Footpath 88, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

26 May — 30 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3054 Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 30 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Binstead : On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Before The Fishbourne Sign And The Quarr Abbey Entrance : Eleno

Works description: Failing Double Bt Cover Within The C/W

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Ventnor Footpath 88a, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 30 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : Love Lane Ventnor, Steps Going Down To Steephill Cove : Ventnor Footpath 88a-Ventnor

Works description: Steps Require Building Up And Levelling Out With Concrete To Remove Steepness.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 30 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Aprx 99m North Frm Junc Of Tescos – Access Road On Brading Road

Works description: Ryde – 400178 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 31 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin : O/S 28 : Blythe Way-Shanklin – 8631

Works description: Replace/ Reinstate Rattling Gulley Within The C/W

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 11 Church Street

Works description: Ventnor – 365310 – Overlay � Lay Approx 6m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

27 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 146 Park Road On Park Road

Works description: Cowes – 404026 – Other – Maintenance Dig In Footway

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 10 On Monkton Street

Works description: Ryde – 362043 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bellevue Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 136

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 53 Carter Ave Shanklin Isle Of Wight I

Works description: Repair Leak On Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hungerberry Close, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 32/34 Hungerberry Close

Works description: Shanklin 402884 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw/Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 2 To Cottage On New Road

Works description: Wootton Bridge – 391575 – Other – Clear Blockage.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 Oxford St Cowes Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Renew Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start