Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility works for new customer connection
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Marsh Road/ Rew Street
Location: at C06 Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Marsh Road/ Rew Street)
14 August — 16 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C06 Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
14 August — 16 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
14 August — 25 August
Road closure
Name: Wyatts Lane
Location: at Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Wyatts Lane)
14 August — 25 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Structural repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: St Alban’s Steps
Location: at St Albans Steps, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (St Alban’s Steps)
14 August — 01 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at St Albans Steps, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
14 August — 01 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Newport Footpath 60
Location: at Priory Path, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Newport Footpath 60)
14 August — 29 August
Diversion route
Name: Newport Footpath 60
Location: at Priory Path, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Newport Footpath 60)
14 August — 29 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Reservoir cleaning works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: St Lawrence Shute
Location: at St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (St Lawrence Shute)
14 August — 16 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
14 August — 16 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Reynolds Close
Location: at Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Reynolds Close)
14 August — 25 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Love Lane
Location: at Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Love Lane)
14 August — 25 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
14 August — 25 August
Suspension of one-way
Name: Love Lane
Location: at Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Love Lane)
14 August — 25 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ash Grove
Location: at Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Ash Grove)
14 August — 25 August
Suspension of one-way
Name: Ash Grove
Location: at Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Ash Grove)
14 August — 25 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
14 August — 25 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Elm Grove
Location: at Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Elm Grove)
15 August — 30 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
15 August — 30 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Windmill Close
Location: at Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Windmill Close)
15 August — 30 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport Road, Niton
Location: at C13 Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Newport Road, Niton)
14 August — 16 August
Diversion route
Name: Newport Road, Niton
Location: at C13 Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Newport Road, Niton)
14 August — 16 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Works by Henry Ingrams Building Contractors to repair a wall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Multi-way traffic signals
Name: St Johns Road Traffic Lights
Location: at St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (St Johns Road Traffic Lights)
14 August — 08 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Upton Road
Location: at C59 Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Upton Road)
14 August — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C59 Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
14 August — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Upper Green Road Section 50
Location: at B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Upper Green Road Section 50)
14 August — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 25 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From Catherine Terrace To St Marys Roundabout (Ml 220146): Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Lake : O/S Of The Stagg Inn Turning Into Newport Road, Lake : Sandown Road-Lake
Works description: Supply/ Install Fire Hydrant
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 25 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : Left Hand Spur Off Ash Grove From Mill Hill Road End, 30m, Ml 160354 : Ash Grove-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 25 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes: From Mill Hill Road To Love Lane (Ml140197) : Ash Grove-Cowes:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing – Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 30 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : From Ash Grove To Love Lane, 158m, Ml 140196 : Elm Grove-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 25 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : From Ronsons Close To Love Lane School, 198m, Ml 140195 : Love Lane-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Gripfibre Treatment Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 25 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : From Mill Hill Road To Ronsons Close, 190m, Ml 140194 : Love Lane-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Gripfibre Treatment Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Marsh Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 16 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Outside All Change Rew Street To Marsh Road Jun Lower Church Road Gurnard Isle Of Wight Po31 8hx
Works description: Traffic Management Required To Provide Safe Access To Existing Underground Bt Carriageway Box�S And Overhead Work For Fibre Cabling And Jointing Works Required For New Customer Connection.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 16 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : On The Niton Bound Side Of The C/Way Appx 50m Past The Lodge : Newport Road-Niton
Works description: Ironworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 22 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os 31
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 16 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 20mts Pass The Gas Governor Rew Street To Outside All Change Rew Street Gurnard Isle Of Wight Po31 8nt
Works description: Traffic Management Required To Provide Safe Access To Existing Underground Bt Carriageway Box�S And Overhead Work For Fibre Cabling And Jointing Works Required For New Customer Connection
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 25 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes: Ml 160167 Whole Road: Reynolds Close-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
St Albans Steps, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : Gills Cliff Road, St Albans Steps. : St Albans Steps—St Albans Steps-Ventnor
Works description: Structure Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 16 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: St. Lawrence Rserevoir,St.Lawrence Shute,St.Lawrence,Iow
Works description: Parking Of Tanker For Reservoir Cleaning
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : O/S 49 : Upton Road-Ryde
Works description: Replace All Pipework For Surface Water System
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 30 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : Whole Length Of Close From Junction With Love Lane, 139m, Ml 160193 : Windmill Close-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 25 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Northwood : From Pallance Lane. 420m North, M L 140278 : Wyatts Lane-Northwood
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 25 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Northwood: From Uplands Road To Venner Avenue (Ml140277): Wyatts Lane-Northwood:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Northw
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3021 Well Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 18 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side Of Waitrose
Works description: Scissor Lift And Footway Closure
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Steephill Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Park Mead – Junc Flowers Brook Path
Works description: Repair Reinstatement To Trial Hole – Remedial Work
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 16 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Wellington Road (Ml 210072) : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3341 Castle Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Cedar Hill (Ml 230100) : Castle Hill-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3399 Church Place, Chale, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 16 August
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Chale : Outside The Church Hall (Ml 530091) : Church Place-Chale
Works description: Repairing Defective Paco Patch Chale
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 16 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Carisbrooke : On The Roundabout At The Junction With Clatterford Road (Ml 210098) : High Street-Carisbrooke
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Downend Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 16 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : R1525 Retaining Wall – Primary : Downend Road—Downend Road-Newport
Works description: North Corner Displaced Brickwork Section Should Be Taken Down And Rebuilt. Include For Removing And Re-Fixing Reflector As Shown Below. The Engineering Brickwork Is A Fa�ade To A Reinforced Concrete Wall Stem. Rc Core With Engineering Brick Facade. Brickwork Has Minor Loss Of Pointing And Both Top Corners Have Slight Damage (Score 2b) (St: Deformation-Membr/Weld/Fix) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor : Gills Cliff Road, St Albans Steps. : Ventnor
Works description: Structure Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Leed Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Sandown : Junction Of Broadway : Leed Street-Sandown
Works description: Infill Seam/Joint With 6mm
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 25 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: In C/W And F/W From Jcn Wellington Rd To O/S 14
Works description: Excavation Of Road Crossing And Footways For Connection Of New Substation For Redevelopment Of Carisbrooke College
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Advanced planning
A3021 Ferry Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 20 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 8 Ferry Road, East Cowes
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 20 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Amerey House, 4-6 Terminus Road
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Uppgreen Road – Castle Lodge (Front)
Works description: Section 50 Works To Install Sewer Under Temp Traffic Control
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 16 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 32 Church Road, Gurnard, Iow.
Works description: – Install Pressure Monitoring Point
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Flitcroft Gardens, Lake, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: At The Junc Of Sandown Road On Flitcroft Gardens
Works description: Sandown – 374171 – Cab Reshell – Reshell Existing Cab With Associated New Plinth And Approx 9m Of Duct Work In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: St Helens : At The Junction With Embankment Road (Ml 330309) : Latimer Road-St Helens
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign St Helens
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 20 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10/12 Lugley St, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 16 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: From The Junc With Church Street On Madeira Road
Works description: Ryde 365059 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 20 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 57 Melbourne St, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Footpath 60, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: N60 Public Footpath Adjacent To School
Works description: Section 50 Works To Install Drainage Connection To Existing Drain
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Oakhill Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Duver Road (Ml 340384) : Oakhill Road-Seaview
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Popham Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 5 To O/S 7
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 16 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Carisbrooke : On The Roundabout At The Junction With The High Street (Ml 240165) : Priory Road-Carisbrooke
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 23a Regent Street, Shanklin (Flat Above Grubs)
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Steyne Road (Ml 330550) : Ryde Road-Seaview
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S Little Westcliff To O/S The Stables
Works description: Traffic Control Required For Safety Whilst Tree Cutting Nil Excavation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 20 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5a Albert Road, Sandown
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellington Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport : : Newport
Works description: Lvc 190 Carriageway Improvements
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monday, 14th August, 2017 7:40am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fyb
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓