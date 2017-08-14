Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Utility works for new customer connection

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Marsh Road/ Rew Street

Location: at C06 Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Marsh Road/ Rew Street)

14 August — 16 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C06 Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

14 August — 16 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Carriageway resurfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

14 August — 25 August

Road closure

Name: Wyatts Lane

Location: at Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Wyatts Lane)

14 August — 25 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Structural repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: St Alban’s Steps

Location: at St Albans Steps, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (St Alban’s Steps)

14 August — 01 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at St Albans Steps, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

14 August — 01 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Newport Footpath 60

Location: at Priory Path, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Newport Footpath 60)

14 August — 29 August

Diversion route

Name: Newport Footpath 60

Location: at Priory Path, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Newport Footpath 60)

14 August — 29 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Reservoir cleaning works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: St Lawrence Shute

Location: at St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (St Lawrence Shute)

14 August — 16 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

14 August — 16 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Reynolds Close

Location: at Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Reynolds Close)

14 August — 25 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Love Lane

Location: at Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Love Lane)

14 August — 25 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

14 August — 25 August

Suspension of one-way

Name: Love Lane

Location: at Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Love Lane)

14 August — 25 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Ash Grove

Location: at Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Ash Grove)

14 August — 25 August

Suspension of one-way

Name: Ash Grove

Location: at Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Ash Grove)

14 August — 25 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

14 August — 25 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Elm Grove

Location: at Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Elm Grove)

15 August — 30 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

15 August — 30 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Windmill Close

Location: at Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Windmill Close)

15 August — 30 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Newport Road, Niton

Location: at C13 Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Newport Road, Niton)

14 August — 16 August

Diversion route

Name: Newport Road, Niton

Location: at C13 Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Newport Road, Niton)

14 August — 16 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Works by Henry Ingrams Building Contractors to repair a wall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Multi-way traffic signals

Name: St Johns Road Traffic Lights

Location: at St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (St Johns Road Traffic Lights)

14 August — 08 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Drainage repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Upton Road

Location: at C59 Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Upton Road)

14 August — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C59 Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

14 August — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Upper Green Road Section 50

Location: at B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Upper Green Road Section 50)

14 August — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3021 Well Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 18 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side Of Waitrose

Works description: Scissor Lift And Footway Closure

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Steephill Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Park Mead – Junc Flowers Brook Path

Works description: Repair Reinstatement To Trial Hole – Remedial Work

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 16 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Wellington Road (Ml 210072) : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Castle Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Cedar Hill (Ml 230100) : Castle Hill-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Church Place, Chale, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 16 August

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Chale : Outside The Church Hall (Ml 530091) : Church Place-Chale

Works description: Repairing Defective Paco Patch Chale

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 16 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Carisbrooke : On The Roundabout At The Junction With Clatterford Road (Ml 210098) : High Street-Carisbrooke

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Carisbrooke

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downend Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 16 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : R1525 Retaining Wall – Primary : Downend Road—Downend Road-Newport

Works description: North Corner Displaced Brickwork Section Should Be Taken Down And Rebuilt. Include For Removing And Re-Fixing Reflector As Shown Below. The Engineering Brickwork Is A Fa�ade To A Reinforced Concrete Wall Stem. Rc Core With Engineering Brick Facade. Brickwork Has Minor Loss Of Pointing And Both Top Corners Have Slight Damage (Score 2b) (St: Deformation-Membr/Weld/Fix) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor : Gills Cliff Road, St Albans Steps. : Ventnor

Works description: Structure Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Leed Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Sandown : Junction Of Broadway : Leed Street-Sandown

Works description: Infill Seam/Joint With 6mm

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 25 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: In C/W And F/W From Jcn Wellington Rd To O/S 14

Works description: Excavation Of Road Crossing And Footways For Connection Of New Substation For Redevelopment Of Carisbrooke College

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Advanced planning

A3021 Ferry Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 20 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 8 Ferry Road, East Cowes

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 20 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Amerey House, 4-6 Terminus Road

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Uppgreen Road – Castle Lodge (Front)

Works description: Section 50 Works To Install Sewer Under Temp Traffic Control

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 16 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 32 Church Road, Gurnard, Iow.

Works description: – Install Pressure Monitoring Point

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Flitcroft Gardens, Lake, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: At The Junc Of Sandown Road On Flitcroft Gardens

Works description: Sandown – 374171 – Cab Reshell – Reshell Existing Cab With Associated New Plinth And Approx 9m Of Duct Work In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: St Helens : At The Junction With Embankment Road (Ml 330309) : Latimer Road-St Helens

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign St Helens

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 20 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10/12 Lugley St, Newport

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 16 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: From The Junc With Church Street On Madeira Road

Works description: Ryde 365059 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 20 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 57 Melbourne St, Newport

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Footpath 60, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: N60 Public Footpath Adjacent To School

Works description: Section 50 Works To Install Drainage Connection To Existing Drain

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Oakhill Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Duver Road (Ml 340384) : Oakhill Road-Seaview

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Popham Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 5 To O/S 7

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 16 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Carisbrooke : On The Roundabout At The Junction With The High Street (Ml 240165) : Priory Road-Carisbrooke

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Carisbrooke

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 23a Regent Street, Shanklin (Flat Above Grubs)

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Steyne Road (Ml 330550) : Ryde Road-Seaview

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S Little Westcliff To O/S The Stables

Works description: Traffic Control Required For Safety Whilst Tree Cutting Nil Excavation

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 20 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5a Albert Road, Sandown

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellington Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport : : Newport

Works description: Lvc 190 Carriageway Improvements

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start