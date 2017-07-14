Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th July 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (14th July) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

road closed sign

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Festival
Traffic Management in conjunction with the Rhythmtree Festival 2017
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Temporary speed limit
Name: Rhythmtree Festival 2017
Location: at Calbourne And Porchfield Bridleway 26, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Rhythmtree Festival 2017)
14 July — 17 July
Multi-way traffic signals
Name: Rhythmtree Festival 2017
Location: at Calbourne And Porchfield Bridleway 26, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Rhythmtree Festival 2017)
14 July — 17 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closures for the IoW Pride Parade
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: IoW Pride Parade
Location: at Ryde Pier, Ryde, Isle of Wight (IoW Pride Parade)
15 July — 15 July
Diversion route
Name: IoW Pride Parade
Location: at Ryde Pier, Ryde, Isle of Wight (IoW Pride Parade)
15 July — 15 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Rowlands Lane
Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Rowlands Lane)
14 July — 25 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
14 July — 25 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Installation of High Friction Surfacing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Cockleton Lane
Location: at C06 Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Cockleton Lane)
14 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C06 Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
14 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Installation of High Friction Surfacing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Rew Street
Location: at C06 Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Rew Street)
14 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C06 Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
14 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Mayfield Road
Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Mayfield Road)
14 July — 18 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
14 July — 18 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

14 July — 18 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Middle Of C/W O/S 26 : Mayfield Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Repairs Around M/H
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 July — 18 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp. 62 On High Street
Works description: Newport – 379620 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
15 July — 21 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall: : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055,B3327 St Boniface Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
14 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The O/S Oldfield To Approx 38m Ne On St Boniface Road
Works description: Ventnor 387260 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 33 Fieldfare Road, Newport Po30 5fh
Works description: Newport – 385176 – To Demolish A Joint Box And Rebuild A Mod 104 Joint Box In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Mountfield Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
14 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 66 , Mountfield Road
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Mountfield Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
14 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 62, Mountfield Road
Works description: Recover 1 Obsolete Bt Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Post Office Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 100 High Street On Post Office Lane
Works description: Newport – 379620 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
14 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Gurnard : Opposite The Junction With Solent View Road (Ml 130112) : Worsley Road-Gurnard
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Plates Highway) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: oatsy40 under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 14th July, 2017 6:47am

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

