Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th July 2017

Public event, Festival

Traffic Management in conjunction with the Rhythmtree Festival 2017

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Temporary speed limit

Multi-way traffic signals

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closures for the IoW Pride Parade

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Diversion route

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Rowlands Lane

Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Rowlands Lane)

14 July — 25 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

14 July — 25 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Installation of High Friction Surfacing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Cockleton Lane

Location: at C06 Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Cockleton Lane)

14 July — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C06 Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

14 July — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Installation of High Friction Surfacing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Rew Street

Location: at C06 Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Rew Street)

14 July — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C06 Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

14 July — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Mayfield Road

Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Mayfield Road)

14 July — 18 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

14 July — 18 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

14 July — 18 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Middle Of C/W O/S 26 : Mayfield Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Repairs Around M/H

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 July — 18 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp. 62 On High Street

Works description: Newport – 379620 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

15 July — 21 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall: : Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055,B3327 St Boniface Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

14 July — 18 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From The O/S Oldfield To Approx 38m Ne On St Boniface Road

Works description: Ventnor 387260 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 July — 18 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 33 Fieldfare Road, Newport Po30 5fh

Works description: Newport – 385176 – To Demolish A Joint Box And Rebuild A Mod 104 Joint Box In Footway

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mountfield Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

14 July — 17 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 66 , Mountfield Road

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mountfield Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

14 July — 17 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 62, Mountfield Road

Works description: Recover 1 Obsolete Bt Pole

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Post Office Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 July — 18 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 100 High Street On Post Office Lane

Works description: Newport – 379620 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

14 July — 18 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Gurnard : Opposite The Junction With Solent View Road (Ml 130112) : Worsley Road-Gurnard

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Plates Highway) Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

