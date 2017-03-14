Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Yarmouth Road

Location: at A3054 Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Yarmouth Road)

15 March — 13 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3054 Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

15 March — 13 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Ringwood Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310019): J/O Ringwood Rd Boll

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shalfleet : From Hill Place Lane Towards Yarmouth, Ml 610025 : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Resurfacing Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Hale Common, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 17 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside Fighting Cocks Roadhouse (Ph) To Opposite Thompsons Plant Garden Centre

Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Wootton: Just West Of The Junction Of Rectory Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310006): O/S No 70 Bollard

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Northwood: Ml 210031 Three Cores Equidistant Throughout The Monitoring Length – Between The Junction Of Coronation Avenu

Works description: Road Core Excavations Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Alexandra Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310094): J/O Alexandra Rd Bollard 1

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 12 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Elm Lane, 500m East, Ml 610040: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Pound Lane 390m East Towards Newport, Ml 610042: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: Fromm Junction With Three Gates Farm, 500m, Ml 610043: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Pound Lane 660m West Towards Yarmouth, Ml 610041: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: From Lower Watchingwell, 600m East Towards Newport, Ml 610045: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Three Gates Far, 630m East, Ml 610044: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 17 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From Jct Long Lane/Downend Road North For Approx. 416m

Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 22 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside No 58a

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 17 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S The Orchard To O/S The Coach House

Works description: Trail Holes For 33kv Installation Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rolls Hill, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 17 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Porchfield : Cowes Bound Carriageway. : Rolls Hill-Porchfield – 20799

Works description: Replace A Damaged Pipe Between 2 Gullies

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Entrance To Solant Grange Nursing Home To Entrance Of Ashlea Farm Staplers Road Newport Isle Of Wight Po33 4rw

Works description: Traffic Management Required To Allow For Tree Cutting So That A Fibre Cable Can Be Installed To Provide A New Customer Connection.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Steephill Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 17 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Park Mead To Junc Ventnor Footpath

Works description: Excavate Trail Holes For 33kv Installation Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bath Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 21 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Watch House Cafe

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: On The Junction With Gurnard Pines On Cockleton Lane

Works description: Cowes – 368414 – Build New Joint Box Jmf 102 On Existing Duct (Sec No:1497)And Leave A 1m Duct D54 1way(1m In F/W), C/W

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downland View, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 19 Downland View, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Fire Hydrant

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Highfield Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 23 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite Plot 1 Paddock Road

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Manor Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside Dairy Barn

Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Station Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opposite 1 To 3 Tavern Cottages

Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Station Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Cave, Old Station Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Install New Water Service Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside Molville Lodge To Outside Substation

Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Somerset Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

14 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 37a Somerset Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

