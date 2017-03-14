Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Yarmouth Road
Location: at A3054 Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Yarmouth Road)
15 March — 13 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3054 Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
15 March — 13 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Ringwood Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310019): J/O Ringwood Rd Boll
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shalfleet : From Hill Place Lane Towards Yarmouth, Ml 610025 : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Resurfacing Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Hale Common, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 17 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside Fighting Cocks Roadhouse (Ph) To Opposite Thompsons Plant Garden Centre
Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Wootton: Just West Of The Junction Of Rectory Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310006): O/S No 70 Bollard
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood: Ml 210031 Three Cores Equidistant Throughout The Monitoring Length – Between The Junction Of Coronation Avenu
Works description: Road Core Excavations Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Alexandra Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310094): J/O Alexandra Rd Bollard 1
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 12 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Elm Lane, 500m East, Ml 610040: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Pound Lane 390m East Towards Newport, Ml 610042: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: Fromm Junction With Three Gates Farm, 500m, Ml 610043: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Pound Lane 660m West Towards Yarmouth, Ml 610041: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: From Lower Watchingwell, 600m East Towards Newport, Ml 610045: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Three Gates Far, 630m East, Ml 610044: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 17 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From Jct Long Lane/Downend Road North For Approx. 416m
Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 22 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside No 58a
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 17 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S The Orchard To O/S The Coach House
Works description: Trail Holes For 33kv Installation Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rolls Hill, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 17 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Porchfield : Cowes Bound Carriageway. : Rolls Hill-Porchfield – 20799
Works description: Replace A Damaged Pipe Between 2 Gullies
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Entrance To Solant Grange Nursing Home To Entrance Of Ashlea Farm Staplers Road Newport Isle Of Wight Po33 4rw
Works description: Traffic Management Required To Allow For Tree Cutting So That A Fibre Cable Can Be Installed To Provide A New Customer Connection.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Steephill Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 17 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Park Mead To Junc Ventnor Footpath
Works description: Excavate Trail Holes For 33kv Installation Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bath Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 21 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Watch House Cafe
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: On The Junction With Gurnard Pines On Cockleton Lane
Works description: Cowes – 368414 – Build New Joint Box Jmf 102 On Existing Duct (Sec No:1497)And Leave A 1m Duct D54 1way(1m In F/W), C/W
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Downland View, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19 Downland View, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Fire Hydrant
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Highfield Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 23 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite Plot 1 Paddock Road
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Manor Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Dairy Barn
Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Old Station Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opposite 1 To 3 Tavern Cottages
Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Old Station Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Cave, Old Station Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Install New Water Service Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Molville Lodge To Outside Substation
Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Somerset Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
14 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 37a Somerset Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 14th March, 2017 6:46am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f6d
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓