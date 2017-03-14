Rugby: One sided scoring in game against Fordingbridge

Nolan shares this latest report from Ventnor RFC. Ed

Ventnor 1st XV 5 – 59 Fordingbridge 1st XV

Ventnor knew from their previous encounter that Fordingbridge had a devastating attacking back line that had to be starved of the ball if they were to win the game.

The scoring was very one sided and the end result probably wasn’t an accurate representation of the flow of the game. Ventnor had many good attacks that on another day would have yielded points.

On the other hand, Fordingbridge took every chance they had with deadly efficiency. A man of the match award and a try were Sam Pickard’s reward for his ever tireless efforts. Ventnor are looking to regroup in the 2 weeks before back to back local derbies.

Thank you to match sponsors Yates Brewery, Ventnor Golf Club, Stewart Blackmore, SR Hall Building Contractor, Tom Smith, Mackenzies Chartered Accountants, St James Wealth Management and Bonchurch Garage.

AJ Wells Man of the Match – Sam Pickard

Ventnor Haven Fishery Cod Eye of the day – Andrew Gough

Team – Price, Tucker, Pratt, Morley, Savill, Jones, Pickard, Gough, Clarke, Kenny, Ward, Lines, Babington, Urbonas, Harris, Turner, Stemmet, Riches

Image: martin-s under CC BY 2.0