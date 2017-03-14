Rugby: One sided scoring in game against Fordingbridge

Nolan shares this latest report from Ventnor RFC. Ed
Ventnor 1st XV 5 – 59 Fordingbridge 1st XV
Ventnor knew from their previous encounter that Fordingbridge had a devastating attacking back line that had to be starved of the ball if they were to win the game.
The scoring was very one sided and the end result probably wasn’t an accurate representation of the flow of the game. Ventnor had many good attacks that on another day would have yielded points.
On the other hand, Fordingbridge took every chance they had with deadly efficiency. A man of the match award and a try were Sam Pickard’s reward for his ever tireless efforts. Ventnor are looking to regroup in the 2 weeks before back to back local derbies.
Thank you to match sponsors Yates Brewery, Ventnor Golf Club, Stewart Blackmore, SR Hall Building Contractor, Tom Smith, Mackenzies Chartered Accountants, St James Wealth Management and Bonchurch Garage.
AJ Wells Man of the Match – Sam Pickard
Ventnor Haven Fishery Cod Eye of the day – Andrew Gough
Team – Price, Tucker, Pratt, Morley, Savill, Jones, Pickard, Gough, Clarke, Kenny, Ward, Lines, Babington, Urbonas, Harris, Turner, Stemmet, Riches
Tuesday, 14th March, 2017 6:51am
By Nolan Winter
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f6e
Filed under: Rugby, Sports, Ventnor
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓