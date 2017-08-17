Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 17th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Entertainment event

Road Closures for the Seaview Village Regatta

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Seaview Village Regatta

Location: at Esplanade, Seaview, Isle of Wight (SeaviewVillage Regatta)

17 August — 17 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Playstreet Lane

Location: at Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Playstreet Lane)

17 August — 30 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Morton Road

Location: at A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Morton Road)

17 August — 05 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

17 August — 05 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Castle Road

Location: at C21 Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Castle Road)

17 August — 29 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C21 Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

17 August — 29 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Madeira Road

Location: at Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Madeira Road)

18 August — 29 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

18 August — 29 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Green Lane

Location: at Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Green Lane)

18 August — 31 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

18 August — 31 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Roadworks

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 14 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Repair Leaking Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 05 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : From Greenwood Lane 420m South, Ml 310032 : Morton Common-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H1) Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 05 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : From Greenwood Lane 340m Northeast, Ml 310033 : Morton Common-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H1) Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 05 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : From Morton Old Road To Yarbridge Cross, 405m, Ml 310034 : Morton Road-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H1) Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 29 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor: 530125a Between The Junctions Of Gills Cliff Road And Zig Zag Road: Castle Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Gripfibre Treatment

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

18 August — 31 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shanklin : From Wheeler Way To Chelsfield Avenue 270m, Ml 430259 : Green Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

18 August — 29 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : From Trinity Road To Kings Bay Road, 180m, Ml540265 : Madeira Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 30 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : From Junction With Pellhurst Road 250m West, Ml 340637 : Playstreet Lane-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : From Rowlands Farm Down To Steam Railway Bridge, Mls 340352, 340353, 340354 : Rowlands Lane-Ryde

Works description: Prepworks To Include Quartering, Hedge Cuting And Tree Works Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 18 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From Outside Opposite Of 40 To Outside Opposite Of 48 On Ashey Road

Works description: Ryde 30 – Dslam 385539 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Madeira Road (Ml 330507) : High Street-Seaview

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Madeira Road (Ml 330385) : Old Seaview Lane-Seaview

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

18 August — 22 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 3 St Johns Rd Newport

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

18 August — 22 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ventnor : Outside Telephone Exchange (Ml 530059) : High Street-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Collingwood Road (Ml 440232) : Brook Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carlton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Great Preston Road (Ml 340491) : Carlton Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Orchard Road (Ml 440238) : Chatsworth Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Flat 10 Malthouse Court, Crocker St, Newport. Iow

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

18 August — 22 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ventnor : Opposite Number 2a (Ml 540271) : East Street-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

George Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 19 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Sandown : Outside St Georges Hall (Ml 440341) : George Street-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

George Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Sandown : Outside St Georges Hall (Ml 440341) : George Street-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grove Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

18 August — 22 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Spring Hill (Ml 540174) : Grove Road-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hearn Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

18 August — 22 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Westminster Lane (Ml 241359) : Hearn Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61 Oxford Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Percy Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Lake : Outside The Church (Ml 440416) : Percy Road-Lake

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With The High Street, Left Hand Side (Ml 420163) : Regent Street-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Salters Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 1

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Crescent, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Avenue Road (Ml 440371) : St Johns Crescent-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Station Road (Ml 440145) : Station Avenue-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Undercliff Gardens, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 9 On Undercliff Gardens

Works description: Ventnor – 411822 – Remedial Works Ha – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Sandown : Outside Number 7 (Ml 440455) : Victoria Road-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

18 August — 22 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ventnor : Outside Number 28 (Ml 540270) : West Street-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarborough Close, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 44 Yarborough Close Godshill Ventnor Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start