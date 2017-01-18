Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway investigation works.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Marks Corner Village Road
Location: at Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Marks Corner Village Road)
18 January — 19 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway investigation works.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Town Lane
Location: at C42 Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Town Lane)
18 January — 20 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway investigation works.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Underwood Lane
Location: at C40 Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Underwood Lane)
18 January — 19 January
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C40 Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
18 January — 19 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway investigation works.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Warlands Lane
Location: at Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Warlands Lane)
18 January — 20 January
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
18 January — 20 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway investigation works.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Combley Road
Location: at C58 Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Combley Road)
18 January — 19 January
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C58 Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
18 January — 19 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Arctic Road,Cowes
Location: at B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Arctic Road,Cowes)
18 January — 18 January
Diversion route
Name: Arctic Road,Cowes
Location: at B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Arctic Road,Cowes)
18 January — 18 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Appley Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 20 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: Appley Road,Ryde, Junc With Marlborough Road, On The Pedestrian Refuge: O/S St Johns Lodge Ref Pole
Works description: Refuge Pole Has Been Struck Replace Pole.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Binstead Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Binstead: E/B C/W, J/O Drill Hall Lane: Binstead Hill-Binstead
Works description: 28 Day Perm, Reinstate Paco Patch Around C/W M/H Cover, Following Temp Infill Repairs. Tm Two Way Lights Req (Cw: Pothole) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 20 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: O/S 128: Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Idr- F/W Defects 1 Kerb Repair. 28 Day Perm Repair Required. .20 X .10 X 20mm Kerb Repair. Tm- Some Carriageway Incursion (Fw: Fw/Cyclep Pothole) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 20 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 132a Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 19 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Havenstreet: From Bridleway N17 480m Towards Havenstreet To Bridleway N18, Ml 320193: Combley Road-Havenstreet
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works To Include Coring Havenstreet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fairlee Link Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 19 January
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: At The Junction With Fairlee Road (Ml 210047): J/O Fairlee Rd Boll
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 20 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin: Just West Of The Junction Of Regent Street (Ml 410033): Pelican Crossing
Works description: Amend Dropped Kerbs Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wootton: Outside 79 High Street Wootton: High Street-Wootton
Works description: Reset Ironworks Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wootton: By Bus Stop Close To Spar Shop By Cedars Traffic Lights: High Street-Wootton
Works description: Reset Ironworks Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wootton: Opposite Ashlake Farm Drive: Kite Hill-Wootton
Works description: Reset Ironworks Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wootton: From Fishbourne Lane 265m West Towards Wootton, Ml 310011: Kite Hill-Wootton
Works description: Reset Ironworks Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 08 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: Lane End Road From Junction With Egerton Road To Lane End Close: Lane End Road-Bembridge
Works description: Excavation, Pipe Laying And Carriageway Reinstatement Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Outside Number 67 Lushington Hill: Lushington Hill-Newport
Works description: Reset Ironworks Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Outside 2 Lushington Villas: Lushington Hill-Newport
Works description: Resetting Ironworks Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 19 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: Whole Length Of Lane, Ml 240372/240376: Marks Corner Village Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works To Include Coring Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 19 January
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: At The Junction With Link Road (Ml 210008): J/O Link Rd Bollard (10)
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 20 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: Whole Length Of Lane From Junction With Porchfield Road, Ml 640297: Town Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works To Include Coring Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 18 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield: Whole Length Of Lane From Junction With Main Road, Ml 640290/640291: Underwood Lane-Porchfield
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works To Include Coring Porchfield
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 20 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shalfleet: Whole Length Of Lane, Ml 640493: Warlands Lane-Shalfleet
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works To Include Coring Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 20 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Outside Sydenhams – Bollard 2 (Ml 210038): O/S Sydnhams Bollard 2
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 20 January
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: Ryde: On The Corner Of The High Street And Green Street, Ryde: High Street-Ryde – 4767
Works description: Asset No. 4767 – Gully Cover Has Dropped And Requires Resetting To Level Tm – Ds Advices Close The Righthand Lane Or Out Of Hours Work (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 20 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Lake: Adjacent To New Zebra Crossing As Part Of New Aldi Store: Opp Ent Ind Estate
Works description: Please Attend Site New Led Streetlight Column Is Leaning- This Is Not An Immediate Hazard (Sl: Streetlightnotuptostandard) Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Albion Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 20 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From S/O 97 Tp 101 High Street To S/O 103 High Street On Albion Road
Works description: Sandown 364871 – Overlay � Lay Approx 14m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw, Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 27 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: So 51 Upton Road
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 18 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Outside 32 Clarence Road: Clarence Road-Newport
Works description: Install Gully Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 24 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 19
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 20 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 39 Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Renew Broken 4″ Valve
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 20 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Oakflekd C Of E Primary School Site, Great Preston Road , Ryde. Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Water Main Connection For New Housing Developement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Harry Cheek Gardens, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 20 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Wyatts Lane, 156m, Ml 142172: Harry Cheek Gardens-Northwood
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: Link From Hefford Road To Old Road, Ml 140293a: Hefford Road-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 23 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From Opp 1 To Outside 6 On High Street
Works description: Shanklin – 365068 – Duct Overlay � Lay Approx. 8m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Work In Cw/Fw/ Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 27 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Whitwell: From Junction With Whitwell High Street, 180m, Ml 540218: Nettlecombe Lane-Whitwell
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit 50% Partrecon) Whitwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 27 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No 6
Works description: Application To Under Take Water Surface Repair Between 18/01/2017-27/01/2017
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
River View, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 27 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: From Junction With Campfield Road 62m South, Ml 162335: River View-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
River View, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 January — 27 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Campfield Road, 127m, Ml 161335: River View-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwr : Bit Partrecon) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Spar Shop 1 West Street
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 18th January, 2017 6:53am
By Sally Perry
