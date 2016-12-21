Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st December 2016

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Tree removal works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Whitecross Path
Location: at Sandown And Shanklin Bridleway 23, Lake, Isle of Wight (Whitecross Path)
21 December — 23 December
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Sandown And Shanklin Bridleway 23, Lake, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 December — 23 December
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Church Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
22 December — 22 December
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin: Church Road Shanklin: Church Road-Shanklin
Works description: Post Works – Extension To Draining System Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 December — 23 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Opposite The Garage By The Crossing: Lushington Hill-Newport
Works description: Lamp: Outage (Single Unit) – Cust States The 30 / 40 Mph Sign Is Not Working – Not The One On The Side Of The Garage (Enquiry 16091522) (Sl: Led Sl Outage) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 December — 23 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: On The Wootton Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Before No.2 Belmont Cottage: 40/50 Sign
Works description: Idr – Illuminated 40/50mph Sign Is Leaning Over And Requires Resetting To Upright Tm – Give & Take (Sg: Degradation – Traffic Sign) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitecross Path, Lake, Isle Of Wight
21 December — 23 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Lake: At The Back Of 26 Kestrel Close, Lake. Along The Path (Whitecross Farrm Lane): Whitecross Path-Lake
Works description: Remove 2 Dead Trees From No Mans Land Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 December — 23 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Approx 40m Past The Tip On The Arreton Bound Side Of The C/Way, Pop Footpath N95: Briddlesford Road-N
Works description: Idr – Gully Has Sunk And Requires Resetting To Level Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
21 December — 23 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newchurch: O/S Fowlsdown Lodge: Canteen Road-Newchurch
Works description: Excavte/ Investigate Cause Of Leak (Possible Ground Water), Please Call Area Steward Geoff Pidgeon Or Senior Steward Matt Shaw To Site To View The Open Excavation. (Gl: Non Functioning Gully) Tm: Ds Advices Possible 2 Way Lights Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Godshill Footpath 22, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
22 December — 28 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Frm The Junc With Whitwell Road Going Apprx 160m West On Godshill Footpath 22
Works description: Godshill 359479 – Overlay Lay Approx 158m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw/Verge/Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
21 December — 23 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: In Footway Outside Number 25
Works description: Excavate, Locate And Repair Duct In Footway
Responsibility for works: Wight Cable
Current status: Planned work about to start
Orchard Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 December — 23 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 43 Orchard Street Newport Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Dig To Replace A Frame And Cover In The Footway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
21 December — 23 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 92 Throuh To Os 94 , Palmers Road
Works description: Build 1 Concrete Chamber 915mm X 445mm X 965mm Deep In Footway,Install 2m Of 1 Way Poly Duct In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 December — 18 January 2017
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Nippert Court
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
22 December — 28 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junc With West Street On Whitwell Road
Works description: Godshill 359479 – Overlay Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw/Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
