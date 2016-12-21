Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st December 2016

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Tree removal works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Whitecross Path

Location: at Sandown And Shanklin Bridleway 23, Lake, Isle of Wight (Whitecross Path)

21 December — 23 December

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Sandown And Shanklin Bridleway 23, Lake, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 December — 23 December

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Church Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

22 December — 22 December

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin: Church Road Shanklin: Church Road-Shanklin

Works description: Post Works – Extension To Draining System Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 December — 23 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Opposite The Garage By The Crossing: Lushington Hill-Newport

Works description: Lamp: Outage (Single Unit) – Cust States The 30 / 40 Mph Sign Is Not Working – Not The One On The Side Of The Garage (Enquiry 16091522) (Sl: Led Sl Outage) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 December — 23 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: On The Wootton Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Before No.2 Belmont Cottage: 40/50 Sign

Works description: Idr – Illuminated 40/50mph Sign Is Leaning Over And Requires Resetting To Upright Tm – Give & Take (Sg: Degradation – Traffic Sign) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Path, Lake, Isle Of Wight

21 December — 23 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Lake: At The Back Of 26 Kestrel Close, Lake. Along The Path (Whitecross Farrm Lane): Whitecross Path-Lake

Works description: Remove 2 Dead Trees From No Mans Land Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 December — 23 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Approx 40m Past The Tip On The Arreton Bound Side Of The C/Way, Pop Footpath N95: Briddlesford Road-N

Works description: Idr – Gully Has Sunk And Requires Resetting To Level Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

21 December — 23 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newchurch: O/S Fowlsdown Lodge: Canteen Road-Newchurch

Works description: Excavte/ Investigate Cause Of Leak (Possible Ground Water), Please Call Area Steward Geoff Pidgeon Or Senior Steward Matt Shaw To Site To View The Open Excavation. (Gl: Non Functioning Gully) Tm: Ds Advices Possible 2 Way Lights Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Godshill Footpath 22, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

22 December — 28 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Frm The Junc With Whitwell Road Going Apprx 160m West On Godshill Footpath 22

Works description: Godshill 359479 – Overlay Lay Approx 158m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw/Verge/Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

21 December — 23 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: In Footway Outside Number 25

Works description: Excavate, Locate And Repair Duct In Footway

Responsibility for works: Wight Cable

Current status: Planned work about to start

Orchard Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 December — 23 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 43 Orchard Street Newport Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Dig To Replace A Frame And Cover In The Footway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

21 December — 23 December

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 92 Throuh To Os 94 , Palmers Road

Works description: Build 1 Concrete Chamber 915mm X 445mm X 965mm Deep In Footway,Install 2m Of 1 Way Poly Duct In Footway

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 December — 18 January 2017

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Nippert Court

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

22 December — 28 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junc With West Street On Whitwell Road

Works description: Godshill 359479 – Overlay Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw/Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start