Take part in two minute beach clean on Boxing Day

If enough people take part, two minutes is all that’s needed. Watch the Boxing Day Swim in Shanklin and then take part in the two minute beach clean.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

beach cleaning volunteers

The Isle of Wight Beach Cleaning Volunteers are hoping that Islanders will join them in a two minute beach clean on Boxing Day.

Shanklin Boxing Day Swim
The beach clean takes place on Small Hope Beach after the Boxing Day swim which starts at 11am.

The Salix Beach Cafe and their merry team will be offering hand crafted cakes, bites and drinks to keep you going during the infamous Boxing Day swim.

Paul Elvins from the Isle of Wight Beach Cleaning Volunteers says,

“Come and be merry, dress up and join in the fun at Small Hope Beach Shanklin all for free.

“After the swim, the Isle of Wight Beach Cleaning Volunteers will be supporting a #2MinuteBeachClean, making sure that nothing is left but footprints.”

Stay in touch with the latest updates through the Facebook event page.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 21st December, 2016 7:53am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eQI

Filed under: Community, Shanklin, What's On

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Get Isle of Wight news
direct to your Mobile
Advertise here: Call 01983 898 777

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*