Take part in two minute beach clean on Boxing Day

The Isle of Wight Beach Cleaning Volunteers are hoping that Islanders will join them in a two minute beach clean on Boxing Day.

Shanklin Boxing Day Swim

The beach clean takes place on Small Hope Beach after the Boxing Day swim which starts at 11am.

The Salix Beach Cafe and their merry team will be offering hand crafted cakes, bites and drinks to keep you going during the infamous Boxing Day swim.

Paul Elvins from the Isle of Wight Beach Cleaning Volunteers says,

“Come and be merry, dress up and join in the fun at Small Hope Beach Shanklin all for free. “After the swim, the Isle of Wight Beach Cleaning Volunteers will be supporting a #2MinuteBeachClean, making sure that nothing is left but footprints.”

Stay in touch with the latest updates through the Facebook event page.

Location map

View the location of this story.