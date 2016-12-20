Seb shoots the super surfers (aerial drone video)

If you’re a fan of surfing you’re going to love this latest aerial drone video shot by Isle of Wight film-maker, Seb Godsmark.

With the onset of Winter comes some great surfing opportunities off the Isle of Wight coast, and whilst choppy waters make many of us retreat indoors to the wood-burner, those who surf, head for the water.

Action at Freshwater Bay

Last Friday was no exception for Isle of Wight surfers, who congregated in Compton Bay, as well as Freshwater Bay to make the most of the great waves.

Seb was down at Freshwater and managed to capture this great footage.

At time of posting the video had already had over 26,000 views!

Image: © Seb Godsmark

