Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

22 June — 23 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill : O/S The Palms, Was The Knook. : Shanklin Road-Godshill

Works description: Supply/ Install New M/H Cover And Frame

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 June — 26 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 459020-092218 Os Old Greenmount Primary School Green Lane

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

22 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shepherds Wharf, Medina Road, Cowes ,Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Renew Fire Hydrant Frame & Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 72 Trinity Road Ventnor Isle

Works description: Ventnor – 376839 – Other – Works Description This Job Is To Provide Additional Duct D541 Way Of 3m In Footway From Jrf11to Dslam To Open 2ndduct In Dslam.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 16 Castle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Renew Stop Tap Boxes

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cooper Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 03 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 10

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downsview Gardens, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

22 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 47 Downsview Gardnes, Wootton, Iow.

Works description: – Renew Stop Tap Box

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Parkway, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 45/47 Parkway, Freshwater

Works description: Freshwater – 376734 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works To Clear Internal Defect In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: In Verge O/S Quarter Cheese Cottage, Peacock Hill

Works description: Recover 1 Obsolete Bt Pole

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Riboleau Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Park Road (Ml 340597) : Riboleau Street-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junction With Station Avenue On St Johns Road

Works description: Sandown – 379899 – Other – This Job Is To Provide Duct D54 1way Of 3m In Footway From Jrf10 To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct To Dslam

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 90 On Station Avenue

Works description: Sandown – 379899 – Other – This Job Is To Provide Duct D54 1way Of 3m In Footway From Jrf10 To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct To Dslam

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Odell Cottage Victoria Rd, Freshwater, Iow

Works description: Dig To Boundary – Investigate Leak

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilberforce Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

22 June — 23 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 36 Wilberforce Road

Works description: Brighstone 363174 – Remedial Works – To Clear Internal Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

22 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Solent View Road (Ml 130112) : Worsley Road-Gurnard

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

22 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Bucklers View, Worsley Road , Cowes,Iow.

Works description: Replace Faulty Valves

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: ell-r-brown under CC BY 2.0