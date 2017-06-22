Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd June 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (22nd June) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Road closed works and traffic lights

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
22 June — 23 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill : O/S The Palms, Was The Knook. : Shanklin Road-Godshill
Works description: Supply/ Install New M/H Cover And Frame
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 June — 26 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 459020-092218 Os Old Greenmount Primary School Green Lane
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
22 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shepherds Wharf, Medina Road, Cowes ,Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Renew Fire Hydrant Frame & Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 72 Trinity Road Ventnor Isle
Works description: Ventnor – 376839 – Other – Works Description This Job Is To Provide Additional Duct D541 Way Of 3m In Footway From Jrf11to Dslam To Open 2ndduct In Dslam.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 16 Castle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Renew Stop Tap Boxes
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Cooper Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 03 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 10
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Downsview Gardens, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
22 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 47 Downsview Gardnes, Wootton, Iow.
Works description: – Renew Stop Tap Box
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Parkway, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 45/47 Parkway, Freshwater
Works description: Freshwater – 376734 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works To Clear Internal Defect In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: In Verge O/S Quarter Cheese Cottage, Peacock Hill
Works description: Recover 1 Obsolete Bt Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Riboleau Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Park Road (Ml 340597) : Riboleau Street-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junction With Station Avenue On St Johns Road
Works description: Sandown – 379899 – Other – This Job Is To Provide Duct D54 1way Of 3m In Footway From Jrf10 To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct To Dslam
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 90 On Station Avenue
Works description: Sandown – 379899 – Other – This Job Is To Provide Duct D54 1way Of 3m In Footway From Jrf10 To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct To Dslam
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Odell Cottage Victoria Rd, Freshwater, Iow
Works description: Dig To Boundary – Investigate Leak
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilberforce Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
22 June — 23 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 36 Wilberforce Road
Works description: Brighstone 363174 – Remedial Works – To Clear Internal Defect Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
22 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Solent View Road (Ml 130112) : Worsley Road-Gurnard
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
22 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Bucklers View, Worsley Road , Cowes,Iow.
Works description: Replace Faulty Valves
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: ell-r-brown under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 22nd June, 2017 6:44am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2foJ

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*