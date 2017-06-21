More clarity needed on police funding says Chief Constable

The police share this latest news. Ed

Chief constable Olivia Pinkney has issued the following statement in relation to the current debate on police funding:

“We have said all along that to continue to be effective we need fair funding. Whatever people think, it is clear that the context for policing has changed and police resourcing is rightly now a national debate. As chief constable I will be part of that debate making clear that to continue to deliver safer communities we need the right funding.

“Whether that is through a fair national funding formula or through extra funding for policing overall is for others on the national stage to determine. However, we must ensure that we can properly resource local policing.

“As I said back in January, we are planning for the next round of funding announcements and we need early clarity.

“If funding remains the same, and despite all of the additional efficiencies we will deliver, there will be a gap starting from the next financial year. For the public that means we would not be able to provide the same services that we do today.”