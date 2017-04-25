Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Newport Street

Location: at Station Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Newport Street)

26 April — 27 April

Suspension of one-way

Name: Newport Street

Location: at Station Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Newport Street)

26 April — 27 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight

25 April — 27 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brading : Close To Woodyard Entrance Southbound Carriageway : Beaper Shute-Brading

Works description: Replace Bt Cover Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 April — 26 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: On The Footway On Brading Road Adjacent To Neutrik Uk

Works description: Argus Install. Install Ucu.

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited

Current status: Advanced planning

Church Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

26 April — 28 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin : O/S No 58 : Church Road-Shanklin

Works description: Supply/ Install New Fire Hydrant Frame/Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

26 April — 28 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cowes : O/S 286 : Newport Road-Cowes – 13871

Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Within The Footway For A Possible Collapsed Pipe

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 April — 27 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Opposite Hall On Newport St To Junction High St Ryde Isle Of Wight Po33 2qy

Works description: These Works Are For Openreach To Fulfil A Request From A Business Customer To Provide A New Major Cable. Could You Accommodate An Early Start For These Works? We Would Like To Go For The Night Of 26/04/17 Between 21:00 – 06:00.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

25 April — 27 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Binstead : Newport Bound Just Past Entrance To Quarr Abbey : Next Light

Works description: Adjust Leaning S/L Column To Upright Position

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

26 April — 28 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Wootton : On The Ferry Bound Side Of The C/Way At You Turn Into Fishbourne Lane From Kite Hill : Fishbourne Lane-Woott

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

25 April — 27 April

Delays possible Lane closure

Works location: Ryde : From The Jnc To The Hovercraft Terminal To The Roundabout : Esplanade-Ryde

Works description: P/H’S On Both Sides Of The Centreline

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

25 April — 27 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newchurch : Appx 250m Past Kennerly Cottages On The Merstone Bound Side Of The C/Way : Mersley Lane-Newchurch

Works description: Ditch Cleaning With A Mech Digger And Grips Re-Establishing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

26 April — 28 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brighstone : Appx 60m Before The Entrance To Brightstone Holiday Camp On The Fwtr Bound Side Of The C/Way : Military R

Works description: Patch Repair To Remove Ridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Military Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

26 April — 28 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : R500 & R501 : Military Road—Military Road-Freshwater

Works description: Geotechnical Readings

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Park Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

25 April — 27 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wootton : From The Entrance To Park Farm Towards The North (Behind The Plastic Bollards) To The Metal Gate Just Beyond

Works description: Ditch Requires Re-Establishing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

26 April — 28 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : On The Mini Roundabout Just Past The Afton Road Giveway Marking On The Town Bound Side Of The C/Way : Sch

Works description: Replace Manhole Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

25 April — 27 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Yarmouth : From The Start Of The Tree Line On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way Appx 75m Down From The Jnc With Thor

Works description: Ditch Clearing Out And Grips Re-Establishing With A Mechanical Digger

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

26 April — 28 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Porchfield : This Ditch Is Actually Located Further Down The Road Than Highlighted On The Inspection Sheet – See Attach

Works description: Ditch Requires Digging Out

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

26 April — 28 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill : Opp No 1 Sr. Catherines View, Whitwell Road, Godshill. : Whitwell Road-Godshill

Works description: Repair Tarmac Around Bt Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

26 April — 28 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Toll Bar Cottage ,Wilmingham Lane , Freshwater,Iow.

Works description: – Test Hole To Locate & Repair Leak On 6″ Pvc Water Main Before The Road Is Resurfaced.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

25 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Flat 10 Wight Hall C The Strand Ryde I

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackpan Close, Lake, Isle Of Wight

26 April — 05 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Lake : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Merrie Gardens, Ml 461385 : Blackpan Close-Lake

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park Moa Place, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

26 April — 28 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Freshwater : At The Entrance Of The Car Park. (Cp020) : Adj Entance (Chip&Pin)

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

25 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 16 Castle St, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Excavate Test Hole To Investigate Leak

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

25 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Sandown : Opposite Legends Restaurant (Ml 440199) : Opp No 46

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

26 April — 28 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Sandown : Opposite High Flats (Ml 441200) : Adj Column 2

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Field Lane, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

26 April — 28 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Conifers Field Lane St. Helens, Ryde, Iow

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

25 April — 26 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: At J/W Ratcliffe Avenue On Swanmore Road

Works description: Excavate To Clear Blocked Ducts In Footway

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start