Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th April 2017

If you’re out and about on the roads today (25th April) find out where there might be travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

Bath Road roadworks signage

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport Street
Location: at Station Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Newport Street)
26 April — 27 April
Suspension of one-way
Name: Newport Street
Location: at Station Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Newport Street)
26 April — 27 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading : Close To Woodyard Entrance Southbound Carriageway : Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Replace Bt Cover Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 26 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: On The Footway On Brading Road Adjacent To Neutrik Uk
Works description: Argus Install. Install Ucu.
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Advanced planning

Church Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : O/S No 58 : Church Road-Shanklin
Works description: Supply/ Install New Fire Hydrant Frame/Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cowes : O/S 286 : Newport Road-Cowes – 13871
Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Within The Footway For A Possible Collapsed Pipe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 27 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Opposite Hall On Newport St To Junction High St Ryde Isle Of Wight Po33 2qy
Works description: These Works Are For Openreach To Fulfil A Request From A Business Customer To Provide A New Major Cable. Could You Accommodate An Early Start For These Works? We Would Like To Go For The Night Of 26/04/17 Between 21:00 – 06:00.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Binstead : Newport Bound Just Past Entrance To Quarr Abbey : Next Light
Works description: Adjust Leaning S/L Column To Upright Position
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Wootton : On The Ferry Bound Side Of The C/Way At You Turn Into Fishbourne Lane From Kite Hill : Fishbourne Lane-Woott
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: Ryde : From The Jnc To The Hovercraft Terminal To The Roundabout : Esplanade-Ryde
Works description: P/H’S On Both Sides Of The Centreline
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newchurch : Appx 250m Past Kennerly Cottages On The Merstone Bound Side Of The C/Way : Mersley Lane-Newchurch
Works description: Ditch Cleaning With A Mech Digger And Grips Re-Establishing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brighstone : Appx 60m Before The Entrance To Brightstone Holiday Camp On The Fwtr Bound Side Of The C/Way : Military R
Works description: Patch Repair To Remove Ridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Military Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : R500 & R501 : Military Road—Military Road-Freshwater
Works description: Geotechnical Readings
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Park Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wootton : From The Entrance To Park Farm Towards The North (Behind The Plastic Bollards) To The Metal Gate Just Beyond
Works description: Ditch Requires Re-Establishing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : On The Mini Roundabout Just Past The Afton Road Giveway Marking On The Town Bound Side Of The C/Way : Sch
Works description: Replace Manhole Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Yarmouth : From The Start Of The Tree Line On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way Appx 75m Down From The Jnc With Thor
Works description: Ditch Clearing Out And Grips Re-Establishing With A Mechanical Digger
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Porchfield : This Ditch Is Actually Located Further Down The Road Than Highlighted On The Inspection Sheet – See Attach
Works description: Ditch Requires Digging Out
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill : Opp No 1 Sr. Catherines View, Whitwell Road, Godshill. : Whitwell Road-Godshill
Works description: Repair Tarmac Around Bt Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Toll Bar Cottage ,Wilmingham Lane , Freshwater,Iow.
Works description: – Test Hole To Locate & Repair Leak On 6″ Pvc Water Main Before The Road Is Resurfaced.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Flat 10 Wight Hall C The Strand Ryde I
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackpan Close, Lake, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 05 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Lake : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Merrie Gardens, Ml 461385 : Blackpan Close-Lake
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park Moa Place, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Freshwater : At The Entrance Of The Car Park. (Cp020) : Adj Entance (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 16 Castle St, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Excavate Test Hole To Investigate Leak
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : Opposite Legends Restaurant (Ml 440199) : Opp No 46
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : Opposite High Flats (Ml 441200) : Adj Column 2
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Field Lane, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Conifers Field Lane St. Helens, Ryde, Iow
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 26 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At J/W Ratcliffe Avenue On Swanmore Road
Works description: Excavate To Clear Blocked Ducts In Footway
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start

