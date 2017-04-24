Head of Sandown Bay Academy resigns

This in from AET, in their own words – Ed.

The Principal of Sandown Bay Academy, Claire Charlemagne, has announced that she is resigning from the school with effect from 31 August. Staff and parents were informed earlier today, the school’s first day back from the Easter break. Ms Charlemagne cites family and personal reasons for her decision, and states,

‘It has been a great honour and pleasure to work alongside the Governors and staff to provide for the children and young people in our care. I have thoroughly enjoyed seeing the many achievements and successes of our students in so many areas of school life.’

Academies Enterprise Trust, the Group to which Sandown Bay belongs, said that new leadership arrangements would be put in place ready for the new term in September, and would be announced as soon as possible.

Julian Drinkall, Chief Executive of AET, said

‘We are extremely grateful to Claire for all she has done for the school. We are very pleased that she will remain leading Sandown Bay through to the end of the school year, and we know she will continue providing the strong leadership, commitment and support she has always shown to the school, its staff and its pupils.’

