Rise in number of Isle of Wight residents relying on Foodbank

New figures show 1,987 emergency food supplies given to local people by the Isle of Wight Foodbank in last year…an increase on last year

Over 1,987 three day emergency food supplies were provided to local people in crisis by the Isle of Wight foodbank during 2016-17, compared to 1877 in 2015-16. 1978 children were helped. The top three reasons for foodbank referral were: low income, benefit delays and benefit changes.

Over the last year, local people have donated nearly 56,000 tonnes of food to the Isle of Wight Foodbank, and over 200 people volunteered. Local schools, businesses and faith groups have provided vital support to the foodbank, enabling us to give three days’ nutritionally balanced food and support to people in crisis.

As well as providing emergency food, the Isle of Wight Foodbank provides essentials like washing powder, nappies and sanitary products to families who are struggling, as well as signposting them to other services in the local area. Many Trussell Trust foodbanks, including the Isle of Wight Foodbank, are partnering with other agencies to provide additional services such as welfare advice, budgeting help and debt support at the foodbank itself, helping people to break out of crisis. On the Island the Foodbank has also helped hundreds of families through its holiday scheme, working with local schools to help struggling families through the holidays.

Hannah King, Foodbank Manager of Isle of Wight Foodbank said:

“It is deeply concerning that we are still seeing an increase in the number of three day emergency food supplies provided to local people in crisis on the Island over the last year. Anybody could find themselves in need of the foodbank. Every week people are referred to us after being hit by something unavoidable – such as illness, a delay in a benefit payment or an unexpected bill – means food is simply unaffordable. “It really is only with the community’s support that we’re able to provide vital emergency help when it matters most, and we hope that one day there will be no need for us in the Isle of Wight. But until that day comes, we will continue to offer the best possible service to help local people facing a crisis. Thank you so much to everyone on the Island who already donates time, food and money to help local people. If you’re not already involved, we’d love to hear from you!”

Foodbank Funding:

Despite generous donations of food, there are many hidden costs to run the foodbank. Costs include warehouse space, to sort and stock donated food, a van to pick up donated food and deliver to distribution centres, and other overheads like utilities and insurances.

The foodbank welcomes any new offers of help with funding – local businesses, organisations and individuals interested in supporting the foodbank’s work can find out more at Isle of Wight Foodbank website.

