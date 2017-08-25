Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Various Road Closures for Cowes Illuminated Carnival
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Colwell Common Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 29 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Totland : O/S Long Close, Colwell Common Road : Colwell Common Road-Totland – 18174
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Medeway, Lake, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 29 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Lake : From O/S No.67 To O/S No.45 : Medeway-Lake
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 29 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Wootton : O/S Tenth House : New Road-Wootton
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 29 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : From O/S No.117 To O/S 135 : Upper Moorgreen Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 27 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 7 Leeson Rd Ventnor
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 30 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 24-26 Medina Avenue, Newport Iow Po30 1hg
Works description: Newport – 389179 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 31 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Walden, Nettlestone Hill.
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 Church Rd ,Gurnard Cowes Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stopcock
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Of 19 On Fieldfare Road
Works description: Newport 366722 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Friday, 25th August, 2017 7:41am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fAJ
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
