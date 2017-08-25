Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Various Road Closures for Cowes Illuminated Carnival

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Cowes Illuminated Carnival

Location: at C75 Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Illuminated Carnival)

26 August — 26 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The closure is required for pipe investigation works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Colwell Common Road,Totland

Location: at Colwell Common Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (Colwell Common Road,Totland)

25 August — 29 August

Diversion route

Name: Colwell Common Road,Totland

Location: at Colwell Common Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (Colwell Common Road,Totland)

25 August — 29 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Medeway

Location: at Medeway, Lake, Isle of Wight (Medeway)

25 August — 29 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: New Road

Location: at New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight (New Road)

25 August — 29 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Upper Moorgreen Road

Location: at Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Upper Moorgreen Road)

25 August — 29 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

25 August — 27 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 7 Leeson Rd Ventnor

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 August — 30 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 24-26 Medina Avenue, Newport Iow Po30 1hg

Works description: Newport – 389179 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

25 August — 31 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Walden, Nettlestone Hill.

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

25 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 Church Rd ,Gurnard Cowes Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stopcock

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Of 19 On Fieldfare Road

Works description: Newport 366722 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start