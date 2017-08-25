Isle of Wight council will start floating bridge later

The curfew instigated by the Isle of Wight council (IWC) on the Cowes floating bridge has been extended until 8am each morning from today (Friday 25th August).

The curfew came into effect after the IWC’s own environmental health inspector stated the noise levels were ‘well above WHO guidelines’. One resident was told by her neurologist that it was ‘no longer healthy’ to live by floating bridge.

The council now report that whilst the investigation into the noise complaints continue, the curfew on the floating bridge will run between 10.30pm (until the end of timetabled service) each night and before 8am each morning.

Passenger launch

A passenger launch will be in service to carry foot passengers and cyclists across the top of the River Medina, but during the curfew hours, drivers must divert via Newport.

Things could get interesting in less than a couple of weeks, when children in East Cowes return to school in Cowes.

